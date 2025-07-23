DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 HALF YEARLY INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 23-Jul-2025 / 17:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release availability of the 2025 HALF YEARLY Interim FINANCIAL REPORT Paris, 2025, July 23rd Kaufman & Broad SA announces that its half-yearly interim financial report of May 31, 2025, has been made available to the public and filed with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" (AMF) The above-mentioned report notably includes: ? the half-yearly consolidated financial statements; ? the half-yearly activity report; ? the statement by the person responsible for the half-yearly financial report; ? the Statutory Auditors' report on the review of the half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The report is available in French, under the conditions provided for by the laws and the regulations in force and may be consulted as follows: Click here to access the 2025 half yearly Interim Financial Report. This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press Relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's developments play a positive role in the ecological transition and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener city. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.25-0194. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

