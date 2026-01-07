Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:22
29,400 Euro
+1,38 % +0,400
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,00030,10013:30
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 11:57 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement For Kaufman & Broad SA 2025 Decembre 31st

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 2025 DECEMBRE 31st 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT FOR KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 2025 DECEMBRE 31st 
07-Jan-2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Press release 
 
Paris, January 7th, 2026 

Half-year liquidity contract statement 
for kaufman & broad SA 

In accordance with the liquidity contract signed by Kaufman & Broad SA with the bank Rothschild Martin Maurel on 
December 31st, 2025, the liquidity account held the following assets: 

 --         Securities: 0 
 --         Cash: EUR1,474,639 
  
 
Over the period from 07/01/2025 to 12/31/2025, a total of: 

        Number of transactions carried out    Number of shares traded    Amount in EUR of transactions 
 
Purchase    4,350                  223,446            6,663,128.82 
 
Sale      4,254                  225,946            6,733,655.97

Reminding liquidity contract on June 30th, 2025, the liquidity account held the following assets:

-- Securities: 2,500 -- Cash: EUR1 404 112

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, Kaufman & Broad works alongside and for local authorities and its customers. Through 
its various subsidiaries, the Group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of 
apartment buildings, single-family homes, managed residences (for students and seniors), retail outlets, logistics 
platforms and office buildings. The Group's employees share the conviction that building is acting! Acting for people 
by promoting health and living together, acting for the city by contributing to its appeal and development, and acting 
for the planet by reducing the carbon footprint of the construction and use of buildings every day. All of the Group's 
developments play a positive role in the ecological transition, and are innovative in their efforts to create a greener 
city 
 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2025 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.25-0194. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell 
or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Half-year Liquidity contract December 31 2025_VUK VDef

2256192 07-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2256192&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 05:24 ET (10:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.