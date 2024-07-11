Innovation Takes Center Stage at Groceryshop 2024

CEOs of Instacart, White Castle and The Honest Company Joins Industry Titans on Main Stage Keynote Roster

Groceryshop, the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, today announces the return of Groceryshop 2024 (October 7-9) and the additions of the CEOs of Instacart, The Honest Company and White Castle as mainstage keynote speakers. Over 5,000 senior executives from the leading retailers, brands and technology companies across the global grocery and CPG ecosystem, representing more than 50 countries, will gather at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas to discuss the latest strategies, technologies and innovations for engaging and retaining today's digital-first consumers.

Lisa Ingram (the President and CEO of White Castle), Fidji Simo (the Chair and CEO of Instacart) and Carla Vernón, the CEO of The Honest Company, are amongst the latest luminaries to join Groceryshop's industry defining agenda of over 150 speakers from across the globe. They join other featured mainstage keynote speakers including:

Frans Mueller, President & CEO, Ahold Delhaize

Anton Vincent, President, North America & Global Ice Cream, Mars Wrigley

Ram Krishnan, CEO, North America Beverages, PepsiCo

Chris Nicholas, President & CEO, Sam's Club

Herrish Patel, President of Unilever USA & CEO of Personal Care North America, Unilever

Claire Peters, Worldwide VP, Amazon Fresh

Rod West, EVP, Global Supply Chain, Dollar General

Meri Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, Kenvue

Stuart Aitken, SVP, Chief Merchant & Marketing Officer, Kroger

And many more!

"In today's rapidly evolving retail landscape, understanding and adapting to consumer behavior is paramount. Groceryshop 2024 puts the spotlight on creating unified commerce experiences that resonate with modern shoppers", said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop. "From digital transformation and the rise of Generative AI to the explosive growth of retail media networks and building sustainable operational resiliency, our speakers and sessions delve deep into strategies for building customer loyalty, leveraging data insights, and crafting compelling brand narratives. We're empowering retailers and brands to not just meet consumer expectations, but to exceed them."

Groceryshop attendees will also be able to participate in Meetup, the show's signature double opt-in meetings program. Participants are connected using bleeding edge scheduling technology with other attendees that are aligned to their goals and objectives to maximize the quality of the up to twenty meetings scheduled across the three days of the event.

Registration for Groceryshop and the Meetup program is now live. For the latest Groceryshop news and developments, please visit https://groceryshop.com.

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit https://groceryshop.com.

