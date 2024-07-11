Nord Anglia Education, the world's largest international schools organisation, today announced exceptional International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Nord Anglia Education is the world's largest IBDP provider and this year there were a total of 1,895 students sitting the exam. Highlights include:

Nord Anglia's IB students achieved an average diploma score of 34 points (2022/23: 33 points) surpassing this year's IBDP global average by almost four points.

(2022/23: 33 points) surpassing this year's IBDP global average by almost four points. This year's impressive results marked the 11th consecutive year Nord Anglia's students have exceeded the global IBDP point average.

Amman Academy in Jordan achieved the highest IBDP average of all Nord Anglia schools (40 points) for the second year running.

Listed in the prestigious Spear's Schools Index, Collège Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland achieved 37 points, and Nord Anglia International School Dubai achieved an impressive average of over 36 points.

70% of Nord Anglia's IB schools celebrated students achieving 40+ points, including 'perfect 45s' for students at Nord Anglia International School Dubai, British International School Ho Chi Minh City, and Oakridge International School Gachibowli.

Nord Anglia's graduating class of 2024 has received offers to study at the world's top 100 universities, including the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, Harvard University, Stanford University, King's College London, and many other leading institutions.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're incredibly proud of our students' achievements. As always, they're a testament to their exceptional hard work and our teachers' dedication. As our graduates embark on the next chapter of their educational journey at the world's top universities, we know they're doing so with great confidence. As well as impressive academic results, an education at a Nord Anglia school teaches our students about the importance of wellbeing, resilience, creativity, and being a global citizen. Our approach to education is designed to help students succeed at whatever they choose to do or be in life."

Recognised in more than 100 countries worldwide, the IB Diploma Programme is one of the most highly regarded international curricula, well known for its breadth and academic rigour, which nurtures a global outlook and prepares students for success at university and in their working lives. It is an internationally recognised two-year education programme for students aged 16-19.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

