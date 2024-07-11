DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jul-2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD DEALING DATE: 11-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1194.1017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 311531 CODE: SMTC LN ISIN: LU1248511575

July 11, 2024 15:05 ET (19:05 GMT)