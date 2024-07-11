The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD recognizes the Top 10 Rated Plastic Surgery Practices in Seattle, Washington based on analysis of over 2,000+ online patient reviews given to 147 medical practices.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Seattle has some of the best plastic surgeons in the Midwest. The Review Growth Index (RGI) by Doctor Marketing, MD has identified which Seattle cosmetic practices made the list for the first quarter of 2024. After analyzing data from over 147 medical practices and 2,896 online Google Reviews, the Top 10 Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery Clinics in Seattle stand out for their patient satisfaction rating and number of online reviews. The Top 10 account for 2,072 Google Reviews and 71.54% percent of all plastic surgery reviews online for Seattle plastic surgeons. With an average of over 207.2 patient reviews per practice, these surgeons display surgical excellence that sets them apart from the rest. Seattle patients share their positive cosmetic experiences from the thousands of reviews. For those consumers who want top cosmetic enhancements in the Seattle metropolitan area, these 10 practices represent the best of the best for Seattle residents ( Seattleite ) to choose from.

Seattle Top 10 Plastic Surgeons , the best-rated in Seattle, Washington. There were fourteen plastic surgeons from the Top 10 Plastic Surgery Practices in Seattle for Q1 of 2024. Data was compiled by the Review Growth Index (RGI) and is based on the number of Google Reviews received as of 11/30/23. Image Credit: Respective Seattle Plastic Surgeons. Illustration by: Doctor Marketing, MD.

"Our marketing agency has gathered comprehensive Google Review data from 147 plastic surgeons and cosmetic surgery practices in Seattle, WA. The Top Rated Best Plastic Surgery Clinics in Seattle are made up of 14 of the best Seattle plastic surgeons that received a combined 2,072 patient reviews. Doctor Marketing, MD gives recognition to those Seattle area medical practices and doctors for their achievements in generating the highest number of patient reviews and ratings based on patient satisfaction and quality of care," said Marty Stewart, Chief Marketing Officer ( CMO ) of Doctor Marketing, MD, one of the best marketing firms for plastic surgery clinic marketing and plastic surgeon content marketing , and the Review Growth Index (RGI).

Top 10 Ranked Plastic Surgeons and Cosmetic Practices in Seattle, Washington

Here are the top ten:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery : 893 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Javad Sajan

Northwest Face & Body : 273 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Philip Young

- Dr. Ludwig Allegra

Rikesh Parikh MD Plastic Surgery : 226 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Rikesh Parikh

Seattle Plastic Surgery : 179 Reviews / 4.8 Rating

- Dr. Craig Jonov

- Dr. David Santos

The Larrabee Center for Plastic Surgery : 120 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Wayne Larrabee

- Dr. Susan Kurian

Liebertz Plastic Surgery at Yarrow Bay : 114 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Daniel Liebertz

Newvue Plastic Surgery : 77 Reviews / 4.7 Rating

- Dr. George Min

Sound Plastic Surgery : 68 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Joshua Cooper

- Dr. Scott Sattler

Shahram Salemy, MD, FACS : 66 Reviews / 4.6 Rating

- Dr. Shahram Salemy

Premier Cosmetic Surgery & Medispa : 65 Reviews / 4.9 Rating

- Dr. Lisa Precht

Review Growth Index (RGI) Best Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, Washington for Q1 of 2024

For the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Google Review data was compiled through November 30th, 2023 to determine the top best rankings for Seattle, Washington (TX). Here is the in-depth data snapshot compiled by the Doctor Marketing, MD Review Growth Index (RGI):

155 total plastic surgeons and cosmetic practices in Seattle, Washington were identified via Google My Business (GMB) profiles and Google Map listings for Seattle.

147 plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery practices / clinics remained after removing duplicates. (Note: Some doctors have both a private practice under their own name, and are part of a larger medical group under a practice name, and were listed twice, thus removed)

2896 total online Google Reviews for all Seattle plastic surgeons as of 11/30/23.

74 practices (47.74%) had at least 1 online review.

81 practices (52.25%) had 0 online reviews.

Average rating across all practices was 4.55 stars.

39.13 was the average number of reviews per practice.

Statistics Exclusively for the Top 10 Seattle Practices:

2072 total reviews for the Top 10 combined.

This was 71.54% of all reviews combined.

207.2 was the average # of Google Reviews per practice in the Top 10.

Star Ratings ranged from 4.6 to 4.9 stars, with the average being 4.79 stars.

About The Review Growth Index (RGI)

The Review Growth Index ( RGI ) by Doctor Marketing, MD is an innovative metric designed specifically for the healthcare and medical industries, with current focus on the plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures sectors. It works by aggregating public data from major review platforms like Google Reviews to develop a comprehensive assessment of a doctor or surgeon's online reputation and performance.

RGI analyzes the volume of patient reviews a surgeon receives, the star ratings given, and expressions of patient satisfaction. This provides prospective patients a reliable benchmark for choosing skilled, well-regarded doctors or surgeons with confidence.

It also serves plastic surgeons by analyzing patient feedback patterns, enabling refinements to medical services and clinical approaches. Overall, RGI functions as an industry-specific gauge of excellence based on actual patient outcomes and experiences. Its insights help match discerning clients with surgeons delivering exceptional care and results.

View the original press release on accesswire.com