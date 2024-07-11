Setting the Standard for Sustainability With SCS Global Services

Quarterly Newsletter - Summer 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / SCS Global Services is ringing in the summer season with the launch of a highly anticipated new water stewardship standard and certification service (see below), based on input from key industry stakeholders and our many years of water certification and verification work. In this edition, we also feature several new customer stories highlighting their environmental and social responsibility success stories and a new eBook that can support food companies on your food safety journey. Read on for details.

New Water Stewardship Certification and Webinar

In the wake of the publication of the Certification Standard for Water Stewardship and Resiliency (SCS-116) by SCS Standards, SCS Global Services announces a new certification program to showcase and support water stewardship actions for organizations of all sizes. Certification helps organizations gain deep understanding of site-specific water data, pursue continuous improvement, and increase consumer awareness of your water stewardship achievements with transparent on-product claims. Above all, certification highlights organizational achievements and provides a framework to help organizations consider the uncertainty and ever-changing conditions of your water supply.

Details of the certification program will be presented in an upcoming webinar on July 17. Companies that want to demonstrate leadership in water stewardship are encouraged to attend. Those unfamiliar with water stewardship practices can benefit from watching the recording of our latest webinar, Benchmarking Water Stewardship in a Shifting Global Regulatory Landscape here.

EUDR Support Services

The European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) goal is to help mitigate forest and biodiversity loss and prevent land degradation. For global companies producing and importing the seven commodities impacted by the regulation - soy, beef, palm oil, wood, cocoa, coffee and rubber, and their derived products - into EU countries, EUDR might lead to significant logistical, reporting, and financial challenges. SCS Global Services and SCS Consulting Services have teamed up to offer a portfolio of solutions for those affected by EUDR, including:

Comprehensive compliance and due diligence integrity assessments

EUDR consulting services

Training services

Support services relating to existing certification schemes

For more information, watch Navigating the European Deforestation Regulation, an insightful webinar unpacking the EUDR Regulation and answering your questions about how EUDR may affect you or click here to get EUDR Support.

SCS Global Heat Reduction Initiative

The fight against global warming is a sprint and a marathon at the same time. In the long run, we must get to net zero on carbon dioxide (CO2). But we also have an increasingly pressing short term goal: drastically reduce emissions of methane, hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and other supercharged, short-lived climate pollutants that are causing 45% of all global warming.

The Global Heat Reduction Initiative (GHR), launched recently by SCS Global Services, is focused on that sprint. Through a groundbreaking climate registry, the most comprehensive footprinting program available, and tailored advisory services all peer-reviewed and backed by the latest IPCC science, GHR helps organizations of all kinds determine their full footprints, achieve their climate and SDG goals in a cost-effective manner, and contribute quantifiably to near-term reductions of excess atmospheric heat.

To learn more, visit www.heatreduction.com or read GHR's whitepaper "The Missing Link in Effective Climate Action."

SCS Consulting Announces Carbon Footprint Accounting Software

This month SCS Consulting Services announced a partnership with leading carbon footprint accounting platform developer, Workiva Carbon (formerly Sustain.Life). As a comprehensive carbon management solution for organizations of all sizes, Workiva Carbon's suite of tools are now available to SCS clients seeking to simplify their carbon measurement, management, and reporting functions. Customers now have an easy entry-point to calculate their annual carbon footprint, track changes over time, and report results in line with CDP, ISSB, and ESRS standards, which underpin new global climate regulations.

SCS Consulting will integrate the Workiva Carbon technology into existing services supporting clients with their emissions reduction strategy, including setting Science-Based Targets, providing a more sophisticated method of supplier engagement, and tracking progress over time against their climate transition plans. Learn more!

Case Study: Pompeian Olive Oil's Move to Sustainably Grown Certification

Sustainability looks different across the planet depending on the industry, business, and local environment. But for Pompeian, one of the world's leading suppliers of olive oil, the choice was clear: SCS Sustainably Grown® Certification offered the most rigorous agricultural framework to elevate the company's sustainability performance.

Pompeian collaborated first with growers at Sunrise Olive Ranch in California to implement Sustainably Grown Certification. In the process, Pompeian set new standards of accountability, transparency, and sustainability while building resilience in the olive groves and increasing productivity. In our new case study, we explore Pompeian's efforts to achieve the Sustainably Grown Certification - a commitment that highlights the company's role in promoting sustainable agricultural practices within the olive oil industry. Pompeian leadership hopes this certification will set a benchmark for other producers, encouraging the broader adoption of sustainable farming methods in the olive oil industry. Download the case study here.

eBook: Food Safety Labeling Compliance

Over the past four decades working within the food and agriculture sector, SCS has helped thousands of organizations better manage their food safety and labeling initiatives. In this eBook, Understanding the Top 10 Food Safety Labeling Compliance Issues, we detail some of the major pitfalls that regularly complicate businesses' labeling operations. We also offer recommendations for achieving food safety labeling compliance and discuss some of the major regulatory themes emerging in 2024 that could impact your company. Download eBook.

Case Study: Food Is Medicine Coalition

Grounded in the latest nutrition and medical science, the Food Is Medicine Coalition (FIMC) is a national collective of non-profit organizations across the United States that has provided medically tailored meal (MTM) and tailored grocery (MTG) services for almost 40 years. As a coalition of leading MTM service providers, FIMC realized the importance of defining their foundational intervention. FIMC partnered with SCS Standards to identify and measure the specific, yet diverse functions, customized services, and components of care offered through FIMC agencies. A new case study from SCS Standards tells the story of this remarkable collaboration, which resulted in the FIMC Medically Tailored Meal Intervention Accreditation Criteria and Requirements (ACR). View case study here.





