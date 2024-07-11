BetterWork Media Group: 2024 Learning in Practice Awards Finalists Announced

Chief Learning Officer unveils shortlist of outstanding learning and development professionals excelling in designing and delivering impactful employee development programs.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Chief Learning Officer has announced the finalists for its 2024 Learning in Practice Awards, a prestigious program recognizing learning leaders who demonstrate excellence in the design and delivery of employee development programs through leadership, vision, business acumen and strategic alignment.

The Learning in Practice Awards are presented annually to both L&D practitioners and learning solution providers, celebrating excellence in learning and employee development. The awards are categorized into two broad classes: Practitioner Awards and Provider Awards.

Practitioner Awards recognize CLOs and senior learning leaders for their outstanding contributions within their organizations. Provider Awards acknowledge service providers, vendors and consultants for their exceptional work on behalf of a client organization.

The judging panel for this year's LIP Awards comprises senior practitioners, learning and development experts, Chief Learning Officer editors and past award winners. Each nomination is reviewed by multiple judges, and winners are determined by averaging the scores assigned to each entry.

"We are excited to recognize the exceptional learning leaders and organizations that are shaping the future of employee development," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "The Learning in Practice Awards highlight the innovative strategies and impactful programs that drive success in today's dynamic business environment, and we're thrilled to preview the outstanding work these individuals are doing to advance the field."

The final rankings of the 2024 Learning in Practice Awards will be announced at the 2024 Learning in Practice Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, the evening of day two of the 2024 Chief Learning Officer Symposium in Tucson, Ariz. Finalists will receive a gold, silver or bronze in their award category. During the ceremony, Chief Learning Officer will also announce its 2024 CLO of the Year, the most prestigious honor it bestows.

About Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer is a multimedia publication focused on the importance, benefits and advancements of a properly trained workforce.

