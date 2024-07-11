Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Technisches Handelssystem sagt "Strong Buy"! Fünf Gründe sprechen für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A118MD | ISIN: CA12913L2030 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.07.2024 23:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Reports Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Talent acquisition firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today issued its financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended May 31, 2024. All references to quarters or years are for the fiscal periods unless otherwise noted and all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


5.31.24

5.31.23

5.31.24

5.31.23

Professional fees - Caldwell

26,400

21,488

55,512

55,168

Professional fees - IQTalent??

2,838

4,448

8,749

15,907

Consolidated professional fees

29,238

25,936

64,261

71,075

Direct expense reimbursements

279

220

657

572

Revenues

29,517

26,156

64,918

71,647

Cost of sales

21,993

21,126

51,098

60,318

Reimbursed direct expenses

279

220

657

572

Gross profit

7,245

4,810

13,163

10,757

Selling, general and administrative expenses2

4,849

3,825

14,154

14,984

Restructuring (income) expenses3

-

-

(7,979

)

2,530

Acquisition-related expenses4

-

-

-

879

Operating profit (loss)

2,396

985

6,988

(7,636

)

Finance expenses (income)

37

(1,063

)

532

(1,128

)

Earnings (loss) before tax

2,359

2,048

6,456

(6,508

)

Income tax expense (recovery)

613

583

1,797

(1,710

)

Net earnings (loss) after tax

1,746

1,465

4,659

(4,798

)

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$

0.059

$

0.057

$

0.158

$

(0.185

)

  1. Professional fees of IQTalent are presented net of elimination of intercompany revenue.

  2. Selling, general and administrative expenses include an expense of $80 related to share-based compensation as a result of share price increase in the current quarter, compared to a benefit of $784 in the same quarter last year.

  3. Restructuring income of $7,979 in the first half of the current year includes separation expense of $1,089 for management staff reductions at IQTalent, more than offset by a net gain on lease termination of $9,068 as IQTalent negotiated a termination of its Nashville leased facility resulting in a recovery of lease impairment charges expensed in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Restructuring expenses of $2,530 in the first quarter of the prior year include $2,264 of separation expense for staff reductions at IQTalent and $266 in onerous lease costs at Caldwell for the sublease of our San Francisco office as a result of our transition to a remote work environment.

  4. Acquisition-related expenses consist of transaction fees and IQTalent purchase price structured as compensation expense, which were fully expensed as at 12/31/22.

"Our team delivered significant revenue growth in the third quarter," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Caldwell saw an 77% increase in professional fees over our second quarter, which we are attributing to two factors. First, a general strengthening of executive confidence in the economy has many companies starting to implement suppressed growth plans. Second, we're seeing a loosening up of the pent-up demand that grew over the last 18 months from a 'wait and see' approach towards the trajectory of the economy and financial markets. With much of this pent-up demand having moved through our execution cycle, we anticipate revenue in the fourth quarter will ease from the third quarter, while still above our first two quarters' performances."

"The increased demand and resulting growth we experienced at the executive level has not yet filtered down to IQTalent, where revenue remained stable sequentially from quarter to quarter, while our operating results showed continuing improvement. Historically, our IQTalent clients were generally VC-backed firms in the technology sector, where we continue to see reduced hiring demand. IQTalent's model is one of on-demand support to augment in-house teams, and most clients are hiring modestly enough to fully manage their talent acquisition needs without external support."

"Overall, we are confident that a general baseline of recovery has begun - our business is cyclical, and it is now trending up. New partner recruitment continues, which will prepare us for sustainable growth in the executive search market. We have announced three partner hires since the second quarter and expect to expand the partner team through the remainder of the calendar year, to include functional and industry areas where we require additional coverage."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent - the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell Partners' common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements.

We are subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, the impact of pandemic diseases, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the US, Canadian and international economies; risks related to deposit-taking institutions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in talent acquisition; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; reliance on software that we license from third parties; reliance on third-party contractors for talent acquisition support; the classification of third-party labour as contractors versus employee relationships; our ability to successfully recover from a disaster or other business continuity issues; adverse governmental and tax law rulings; successfully integrating or realizing the expected benefits from our acquisitions, adverse operating issues from acquired businesses; volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common shares; technological advances may significantly disrupt the labour market and weaken demand for human capital at a rapid rate; affiliation agreements may fail to renew or affiliates may be acquired; the impact on profitability from marketable securities valuation fluctuations; increasing dependence on third parties for the execution of critical functions; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and fund any dividends; potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and disruption as a result of actions of certain stockholders or potential acquirers of the Company. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Chris Beck, President, and Chief Financial Officer
cbeck@caldwell.com
+1 (617) 934-1843

Media:
Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing
clomot@caldwell.com
+1 (516) 830-3535

CHARTS:

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


As at

As at


May 31

August 31


2024

2023

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

17,340

22,053

Accounts receivable

13,613

12,886

Income taxes receivable

266

197

Unbilled revenue

7,297

8,237

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,932

2,712


40,448

46,085

Non-current assets

Prepaid expenses and other assets

274

593

Investments

1,850

2,039

Advances

844

811

Deferred income taxes

7,151

8,676

Property and equipment

1,721

1,779

Right-of-use assets

5,747

13,305

Intangible assets

102

142

Goodwill

11,286

11,214

Total assets

69,423

84,644


Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

2,839

3,181

Compensation payable

26,489

28,384

Other liabilities

-

687

Lease liability

1,700

2,788


31,028

35,040

Non-current liabilities

Compensation payable

561

1,948

Other liabilities

-

921

Lease liability

5,151

19,011


36,740

56,920

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

15,392

15,392

Contributed surplus

15,477

15,282

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,952

1,847

Deficit

(138

)

(4,797

)

Total equity

32,683

27,724

Total liabilities and equity

69,423

84,644

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023



Revenues





Professional fees

29,238

25,936

64,261

71,075

Direct expense reimbursements

279

220

657

572


29,517

26,156

64,918

71,647


Cost of sales expenses

Cost of sales

21,993

21,126

51,098

60,318

Reimbursed direct expenses

279

220

657

572

22,272

21,346

51,755

60,890

Gross profit

7,245

4,810

13,163

10,757


Selling, general and administrative

4,849

3,825

14,154

14,984

Restructuring and other (income) expense

-

-

(7,979

)

2,530

Acquisition-related expenses

-

-

-

879


4,849

3,825

6,175

18,393


Operating profit (loss)

2,396

985

6,988

(7,636

)


Finance expenses (income)

Interest expense on lease liability

108

382

610

518

Investment income

(65

)

(1,513

)

(120

)

(1,731

)

Foreign exchange loss

(6

)

68

42

85

Earnings (loss) before income tax

2,359

2,048

6,456

(6,508

)


Income tax expense (recovery)

613

583

1,797

(1,710

)

Net earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

1,746

1,465

4,659

(4,798

)


Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

$

0.059

$

0.057

$

0.158

$

(0.185

)

Diluted

$

0.059

$

0.056

$

0.158

$

(0.185

)


CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


Three months ended

Nine months ended


May 31,

May 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023


Net earnings (loss) for the period

1,746

1,465

4,659

(4,798

)


Other comprehensive income (loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings

(Loss) gain on marketable securities

(1

)

(8

)

35

(19

)

Cumulative translation adjustment

94

(7

)

70

965

Comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company

1,839

1,450

4,764

(3,852

)

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)









Accumulated Other Comprehensive












Income (Loss)













Cumulative

(Loss) Gain on





Retained Earnings/
(Deficit)


Share Capital

Contributed
Surplus

Translation
Adjustment

Marketable
Securities

Total
Equity















Balance - August 31, 2022

6,506

12,554

15,045

1,043

(83

)

35,065


Net loss for the nine months ended May 31, 2023

(4,798

)

-

-

-

-

(4,798

)


Share-based payment expense

-

-

174

-

-

174


Loss on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

(19

)

(19

)


Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

965

-

965


Balance - May 31, 2023

1,708

12,554

15,219

2,008

(102

)

31,387

Balance - August 31, 2023

(4,797

)

15,392

15,282

1,886

(39

)

27,724


Net earnings for the nine months ended May 31, 2024

4,659

-

-

-

-

4,659


Share-based payment expense

-

-

195

-

-

195


Gain on marketable securities available for sale

-

-

-

-

35

35


Change in cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

70

-

70


Balance - May 31, 2024

(138

)

15,392

15,477

1,956

(4

)

32,683

THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited - in $000s Canadian)


Nine months ended


May 31,

2024

2023




Cash flow provided by (used in)






Operating activities



Net (loss) earnings for the period

4,659

(4,798

)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

305

377

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,259

1,454

Amortization of intangible assets

41

41

Amortization of advances

419

581

Interest expense on lease liabilities

610

518

Share based payment expense

195

174

Gain on unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans

(85

)

(52

)

Gain related to equity securities obtained through search activities

(28

)

-

Net losses (gain) related to equity accounted associate

263

(1,482

)

Right-of-use asset impairment

-

297

Net gain on lease modification

(7,741

)

-

Changes in working capital

(2,164

)

(14,947

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(2,267

)

(17,837

)


Investing activities

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-

(2,179

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(354

)

(201

)

Payment of advances

(579

)

(1,200

)

Repayment of advances

-

211

Sale of marketable securities

68

-

Purchase of marketable securities

(64

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(929

)

(3,369

)

Financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities

(1,510

)

(1,762

)

Sublease payments received

16

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,494

)

(1,762

)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(23

)

603

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(4,713

)

(22,365

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

22,053

35,668

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

17,340

13,303


SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.