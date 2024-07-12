Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTC Pink: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in eco-friendly food packaging, bio-based plastic extrusion and plant-based products, announced today that pursuant to the order (the "Initial Order") obtained from the Supreme Court of British Columbia Justice (the "Court") under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA") on June 28, 2024, the Company sought and was granted by the Court on July 11, 2024 an extension of the associated stay of proceedings (the "Stay Extension") up to and including October 25, 2024. The Stay Extension is intended to allow the Company to operate in the ordinary course under the protection of the Initial Order and implement a sale and investment solicitation process (a "SISP"). The Company's board of directors has selected Capital West Partners (the "Sales Agent") to assist with the SISP, under the oversight of Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. as monitor of the Company (in such capacity, the "Monitor"), with a view to completing an investment or sale transaction as contemplated by the SISP (a "Transaction") for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders.

The Company has also entered into a debtor-in-possession financing agreement (the "DIP Financing") with Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada to fund operations and restructuring efforts, including the CCAA proceedings, implementation of the SISP and any Transaction arising from the SISP. The material terms of the DIP Financing are as follows:

DIP Financing - Summary of Key Terms Lender Wells Fargo Capital Finance Corporation Canada Maximum amount under the DIP Financing DIP Financing shall be utilized in accordance with the applicable approved cash flow forecast and availability will not exceed the Petitioners' operating cash flow requirements as set out in the applicable approved cash flow forecast

The maximum amount of the revolving loan limit is the US dollar equivalent of Canadian $15,100,000 Applicable Margin (i) 3.50% for SOFR Loans, CORRA Loans and Letter of Credit Fees; and

(ii) 2.50% for Canadian Base Rate Loans and Base Rate Loans. Maturity Date Earlier of:

(i) September 27, 2024, provided that the date shall be extended to October 25, 2024 provided at least one Phase 2 Bid acceptable to Wells Fargo is received on or before the Phase 2 Bid Deadline (each as defined in the SISP discussed above); and

(ii) the occurrence of a Terminating Event.

Additional information regarding the CCAA proceedings - including all of the Court materials filed in the CCAA proceedings - may be found at the Monitor's website: https://www.alvarezandmarsal.com/goodnatured

Since the date of the Company's press release announcing the Initial Order on June 28, 2024, there have been no changes to the Company's transfer agent or to its board of directors, and the Company continues to comply with all of the disclosure requirements under the NEX Policy.

The good natured® corporate profile can be found at: goodnaturedproducts.com/pages/investor

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is at the forefront of North America's shift toward sustainability, showcasing over 90 plant-based packaging designs and an extensive portfolio of more than 400 products and services. These offerings are purposefully designed to reduce environmental impact by using more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and eliminating chemicals of concern.

Manufactured locally in the US and Canada, good natured® engineers and distributes a diverse range of bio-based products across various sectors, including grocery, restaurant, electronics, automotive, and pharmaceutical via both wholesale and direct channels.

The Company is dedicated to providing an industry-leading customer experience in order to encourage the transition to renewable alternatives. By making it easy and affordable for businesses to adopt bio-based products and packaging, good natured® aims to empower them to reach their sustainability objectives.

