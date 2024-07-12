Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2024) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) ("AUEX" or the "Company") has issued the following press release in response to the worldwide interest in copper, a very important metal in EV development and Greenhouse Gas emission reduction. We believe the future of copper lies in projects in friendly jurisdictions - like Ontario and are continuing to develop and expand our very exciting copper project - Buck Lake Property ("Buck Lake" or the "Property"), see May 8, 2024 Press Release for further details.

Highlights:

Acquired 81 Claims adjacent to Buck Lake Property.

Approximately 1,800 Hectares (Ha) added to bring total area of Buck Lake to 6,150 Ha.

New claims host indications of altered volcanic rocks and areas of past drilling where massive sulphides were encountered.

Other similar areas with geologic potential are present on the newly acquired claims.

Report by Sault Ste Marie OGS Resident Geologist Barun Maity credited with indicating the potential of the areas acquired in the new claims.

The Company is pleased to announce the addition of 81 Claim Units (approximately 1,800 Hectares or 2,600 Acres) to its Buck Lake Property in the Batchawana Greenstone Belt (BGB) of Northern Ontario. Buck Lake is a Copper/Zinc Volcanic Massive Sulfide (VMS) - Type of Deposit similar to others in the Abitibi-Wawa Greenstone Belt.

The acquisition is in response to a recent Ontario Government report which highlighted the potential of the areas. The report by Sault Ste Marie Resident Geologist Barun Maity titled "Mineral Prospectivity Mapping in the Batchawana Greenstone belt" is in the volume "Recommendations for Exploration 2023-2024" - Reference (Dorland, G and Dorado-Troughton, M 2024. Resident Geologist Program Site Visits in Ontario Geological Survey, Resident Geologist Program, Recommendations for Exploration 2023-24). The study outlined several areas of highly altered volcanic rocks in the vicinity of the Buck Lake Property. Comparing the alteration patterns in the area where AUEX has discovered known VMS-type mineralization to the alteration patterns outlined by the OGS study pointed to other areas of potential.

The additional claims bring the area of opportunity on the Property to over 6,150 Hectares (15,000 Acres) and expands the potential of the Property.

Mr. Jim Atkinson, CEO of AUEX commented "We are grateful for the effort by Barun, using the publicly available OGS Database of rock samples (MRD 250 Haus and Pauk 2010) to evaluate the lithogeochemical characteristics of samples collected by OGS geologists in the Buck Lake area. The work by Barun pointed to several areas of anomalous values and shows the critical part that the OGS Resident Program can play in mineral exploration in Ontario. As part of our focus on VMS Deposits of copper and zinc at Buck Lake we quickly staked the areas indicated as having potential. We are excited about the new areas and the Buck Lake project overall and will expand our upcoming exploration program to include these new claims. We intend to further the identification of altered volcanic rocks using similar lithogeochemical and statistical methodology".

ABOUT BUCK LAKE

The Property is located approximately 62 linear km northeast of Sault Ste. Marie in the Province of Ontario in within the Batchawana Greenstone Belt ("BGB") that comprises a small portion of the Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince. The Property now consists of a total of 260 single-cell mining claims that covers 6,150 hectares located in Lunkie and Gapp Townships.

The BGB is an arcuate-shaped, expansive belt located in the southern-central part of the Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince on the eastern shore of Lake Superior. The BGB is an Archean-aged greenstone belt consisting of a thick succession of supracrustal rocks. The property is situated in the Batchawana Volcanic Domain which hosts prospective sequences of felsic and mafic volcanics with sulphide mineralization.

The Property contains at least 8 areas of VMS potential based on the presence of Base Metal Mineralization identified in historical or recent activities. Including areas of copper and zinc mineralization.

An extensive stripping and channel sampling program over one of the zones in (the Noranda Trend) on the Buck Lake Property in 2022 identified several mineral horizons and provided invaluable clues to the geological environment of Cu-Zn mineralization. Highlights of the channel sampling include 4.94% Zn, 367 ppm Cu, 0.77% Pb and 45.6 g/t Ag over 1.0 m at trench G and 0.01% Zn, 1.58% Cu and 27.4 g/t Ag over 1.1 m.

These programs were followed-up by diamond drilling in 2022 consisting of 15 diamond drill holes totaling 2,545 m. The objective of the drilling was to test sulphide mineralization documented on surface at depth and along strike of the Noranda trend. The VLF anomalies outlined along the Noranda trend in 2022 were also tested.

Highlights of the drill program include 1.51% Cu over 11.75 m in hole BL-22-06 and 2.38% Cu over 2.95 m in hole BL-22-15. Lower grade copper and zinc mineralization was encountered in 13 of the 15 drillholes.

The success of this program prompted the expansion of the property to cover known airborne anomalies and other areas of past drilling which had identified base metal mineralization.

Mr. Jim Atkinson CEO of AUEX notes that "The Author of the 43-101 Technical Report has reviewed the available information on the property and has stated in the Report 'that the following salient features of the Buck Lake Property makes this a property of high merit for VMS-type Cu-Zn deposits:

A greenstone belt hosting supracrustal Archean-aged rocks within the metal endowed Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince. A geological environment consistent with other VMS deposits of the Wawa-Abitibi Subprovince which includes felsic to intermediate volcanics, dacitic flows, tuffs and breccias and sediments in an extensional arc environment. Confirmed Cu-Zn bearing massive sulphide mineralization in surface channel sampling and diamond drilling. Cu-Zn bearing +/- massive pyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization stratigraphically proximal to cherty exhalative horizons. Limited modern-day VMS-deposit model exploration.

This is very positive for the project. The author goes on to say. "It is of the Author's opinion that the Property be continued to be explored for VMS-type massive sulphide deposits as indications are favorable for success."

QUALIFIED PERSON

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person supervised the work completed by AUEX but has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the Property, particularly with regards to historical sampling, drill results, and technical work provided by others. The Qualified Person assumes that past sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD EXPLORATION INC.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how we can assist in the advancement of your project contact our CEO.

