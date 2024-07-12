Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Holds the Global No. 1 Position in PV Inverter Shipments for 2023

HEFEI, China, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, secured the top spot in the 2023 global PV inverter shipment rankings according to S&P Global Commodity Insights, reaffirming its position with exceptional capabilities.

Over the past year, Sungrow has significantly increased its R&D investments, successfully pioneered the grid connection of 2000V inverters and expanded its product range. These innovations are widely applied across various scenarios, including utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With six global R&D centers, Sungrow has expanded its comprehensive sales and after-sales service networks worldwide, continuously facilitating the renewable energy transition in over 170 countries and regions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over?515?GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of?December?2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide.?For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2459902/Sungrow_Holds_the_Global_No_1_Position_in_PV_Inverter_Shipments_for_2023.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-holds-the-global-no-1-position-in-pv-inverter-shipments-for-2023-302195525.html