TRUE INDIAN LUXURY - ON TOP OF THE WORLD: THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS RANKS THIRD ON THE TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2024 LIST OF TOP HOTEL BRANDS

MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has once again been honoured for its distinction as a premier luxury global brand, as it is recognised among the Top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands 2024 by the readers of Travel + Leisure. This marks the fourth year of recognition, continuing from 2023, 2021, and 2020. This accolade highlights The Leela's deep-rooted ethos of service excellence and celebrating Indian provenance. This recognition highlights the unwavering dedication towards the relentless pursuit of creating authentic, unparallelled Indian luxury experiences, and The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts' steadfast commitment to epitomizing Indian hospitality for global travellers across the world.

Voted the World's #1 Hotel Brand in 2020 and 2021, and #3 in 2023, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is once again on top of the world. This year, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts achieved top accolades by ranking #3 in the World's Best Awards 2024 List of Top Hotel Brands; The Leela Palace Bengaluru ranked #1 in World's Best India City Hotel, #4 in World's Best Asia City Hotels and #36 in World's Best Hotel. Additionally, The Leela Palace New Delhi ranked #3 in World's Best India City Hotel, #9 in World's Best Asia City Hotels and #62 in World's Best Hotels; and and The Leela Palace Udaipur has been recognized among the 100 Best Hotels in the World.

Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards are an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travellers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. This recognises the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel + Leisure's global readership of discerning travellers. Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world, based on characteristics such as rooms, location/ facilities, service, food, and value.

The Leela has always placed high importance on the ever-evolving needs and expectations of the luxury traveller and has focused on curating meaningful and relevant experiences while staying true to its philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava"-Guest is God. The Leela experience is infused with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates India's rich art, cuisine and culture that is engrained in its offering of India's heritage to the world. This is not only a recognition of what the brand has been able to achieve but also a tribute to the love that Indian luxury hospitality enjoys globally.

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar,Kovalam and Ashtamudi. The Leela has a strong pipeline of future projects. The brand celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2024, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands, after the recognition in 2023. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

