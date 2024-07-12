The Albanian authorities have revealed that a recent 300 MW solar tender has attracted a lowest bid of €0. 0397/kWh. The government has shortlisted nine bidders with an average offered price of €0. 0513/kWh for 283. 9 MW of preselected capacity. Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy said it has shortlisted nine bidders for a 300 MW PV tender it launched in January. The participating developers submitted 283. 93 MW of project proposals at an average price of €0. 0513 ($0. 0557)/kWh. Fourteen bidders participated in the procurement exercise and submitted 355. 93 MW of project proposals. ...

