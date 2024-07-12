Madrid-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) Grenergy has reached financial close on the first two phases of its Oasis de Atacama solar and battery energy storage hybrid project in Chile. From ESS News Spanish IPP Grenergy has achieved the financial close of phase 1 and 2 of its Oasis de Atacama project in Chile, which will eventually feature the world's largest battery energy storage system. With a capacity of 4. 1 GWh in storage and about 1 GW of solar, Oasis the Atacama is divided into five phases. Currently under construction, the Quillagua connection - phase 1 - is scheduled to ...

