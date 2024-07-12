Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
12.07.24
08:05 Uhr
1,858 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
12.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
157 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
12 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 11 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8640     GBP1.5720 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8340     GBP1.5480 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8492     GBP1.5590

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 641,191,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,174      1.8600        XDUB     08:06:07      00029075219TRDU1 
2,194      1.8600        XDUB     08:10:32      00029075237TRDU1 
2,045      1.8560        XDUB     08:19:00      00029075280TRDU1 
1,993      1.8560        XDUB     08:19:00      00029075279TRDU1 
1        1.8560        XDUB     08:19:00      00029075278TRDU1 
1,946      1.8520        XDUB     08:27:06      00029075358TRDU1 
1,976      1.8500        XDUB     08:54:02      00029075622TRDU1 
2,021      1.8500        XDUB     08:54:02      00029075621TRDU1 
2,056      1.8500        XDUB     08:54:02      00029075620TRDU1 
1,791      1.8440        XDUB     09:24:48      00029075913TRDU1 
200       1.8440        XDUB     09:24:48      00029075912TRDU1 
2,027      1.8400        XDUB     09:26:03      00029075917TRDU1 
2,288      1.8400        XDUB     09:26:03      00029075916TRDU1 
2,113      1.8400        XDUB     09:26:03      00029075915TRDU1 
1,221      1.8460        XDUB     10:01:08      00029075960TRDU1 
807       1.8460        XDUB     10:01:08      00029075959TRDU1 
958       1.8500        XDUB     10:26:26      00029076022TRDU1 
5,000      1.8500        XDUB     10:26:26      00029076021TRDU1 
3,576      1.8460        XDUB     10:33:08      00029076039TRDU1 
2,069      1.8460        XDUB     10:33:08      00029076038TRDU1 
1,901      1.8380        XDUB     10:52:53      00029076113TRDU1 
240       1.8360        XDUB     11:03:53      00029076147TRDU1 
963       1.8360        XDUB     11:04:29      00029076151TRDU1 
1,912      1.8360        XDUB     11:25:20      00029076206TRDU1 
1,945      1.8380        XDUB     12:12:39      00029076363TRDU1 
1,944      1.8360        XDUB     12:24:38      00029076397TRDU1 
1,056      1.8340        XDUB     12:59:01      00029076607TRDU1 
2,034      1.8400        XDUB     13:14:13      00029076626TRDU1 
1,973      1.8440        XDUB     13:41:44      00029076743TRDU1 
3,778      1.8480        XDUB     14:36:06      00029076878TRDU1 
255       1.8480        XDUB     14:36:06      00029076881TRDU1 
1,600      1.8480        XDUB     14:36:06      00029076880TRDU1 
340       1.8480        XDUB     14:36:06      00029076879TRDU1 
231       1.8620        XDUB     15:14:45      00029077126TRDU1 
3,200      1.8620        XDUB     15:14:45      00029077125TRDU1 
697       1.8620        XDUB     15:14:45      00029077124TRDU1 
1,242      1.8640        XDUB     15:45:57      00029077260TRDU1 
2,776      1.8640        XDUB     15:45:57      00029077262TRDU1 
555       1.8640        XDUB     16:18:20      00029077460TRDU1 
2,824      1.8640        XDUB     16:18:39      00029077469TRDU1 
78        1.8640        XDUB     16:18:39      00029077470TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
805       1.5660        XLON     08:10:32      00029075238TRDU1 
102       1.5660        XLON     08:10:32      00029075236TRDU1 
2,311      1.5660        XLON     08:10:32      00029075235TRDU1 
24        1.5620        XLON     08:52:54      00029075616TRDU1 
1,625      1.5620        XLON     08:53:10      00029075618TRDU1 
55        1.5620        XLON     08:53:10      00029075617TRDU1 
329       1.5580        XLON     09:12:02      00029075875TRDU1 
1,371      1.5580        XLON     09:12:02      00029075874TRDU1 
4,228      1.5500        XLON     09:24:49      00029075914TRDU1 
25        1.5600        XLON     10:29:29      00029076028TRDU1 
975       1.5600        XLON     10:29:29      00029076027TRDU1 
670       1.5600        XLON     10:29:29      00029076026TRDU1 
486       1.5560        XLON     10:33:08      00029076037TRDU1 
1,626      1.5560        XLON     10:33:08      00029076036TRDU1 
1,143      1.5560        XLON     10:33:08      00029076035TRDU1 
1,534      1.5480        XLON     11:25:20      00029076207TRDU1 
1,476      1.5500        XLON     12:12:39      00029076362TRDU1 
1,639      1.5560        XLON     13:34:09      00029076707TRDU1 
1,371      1.5500        XLON     13:53:31      00029076782TRDU1 
50        1.5500        XLON     13:53:31      00029076781TRDU1 
80        1.5500        XLON     13:53:31      00029076780TRDU1 
1,521      1.5540        XLON     14:37:54      00029076884TRDU1 
27        1.5520        XLON     14:55:57      00029077028TRDU1 
56        1.5520        XLON     14:55:57      00029077029TRDU1 
50        1.5520        XLON     14:55:57      00029077030TRDU1 
50        1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077215TRDU1 
42        1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077218TRDU1 
8        1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077217TRDU1 
303       1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077216TRDU1 
16        1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077223TRDU1 
34        1.5700        XLON     15:34:31      00029077222TRDU1 
3        1.5700        XLON     15:42:58      00029077238TRDU1 
1,678      1.5700        XLON     15:45:57      00029077259TRDU1 
350       1.5700        XLON     15:45:57      00029077258TRDU1 
969       1.5700        XLON     15:45:57      00029077261TRDU1 
357       1.5700        XLON     15:45:57      00029077263TRDU1 
604       1.5720        XLON     16:20:09      00029077505TRDU1 
2,007      1.5720        XLON     16:20:15      00029077506TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  333660 
EQS News ID:  1944763 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944763&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.