Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 12-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 11 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8640 GBP1.5720 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8340 GBP1.5480 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8492 GBP1.5590

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 641,191,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,174 1.8600 XDUB 08:06:07 00029075219TRDU1 2,194 1.8600 XDUB 08:10:32 00029075237TRDU1 2,045 1.8560 XDUB 08:19:00 00029075280TRDU1 1,993 1.8560 XDUB 08:19:00 00029075279TRDU1 1 1.8560 XDUB 08:19:00 00029075278TRDU1 1,946 1.8520 XDUB 08:27:06 00029075358TRDU1 1,976 1.8500 XDUB 08:54:02 00029075622TRDU1 2,021 1.8500 XDUB 08:54:02 00029075621TRDU1 2,056 1.8500 XDUB 08:54:02 00029075620TRDU1 1,791 1.8440 XDUB 09:24:48 00029075913TRDU1 200 1.8440 XDUB 09:24:48 00029075912TRDU1 2,027 1.8400 XDUB 09:26:03 00029075917TRDU1 2,288 1.8400 XDUB 09:26:03 00029075916TRDU1 2,113 1.8400 XDUB 09:26:03 00029075915TRDU1 1,221 1.8460 XDUB 10:01:08 00029075960TRDU1 807 1.8460 XDUB 10:01:08 00029075959TRDU1 958 1.8500 XDUB 10:26:26 00029076022TRDU1 5,000 1.8500 XDUB 10:26:26 00029076021TRDU1 3,576 1.8460 XDUB 10:33:08 00029076039TRDU1 2,069 1.8460 XDUB 10:33:08 00029076038TRDU1 1,901 1.8380 XDUB 10:52:53 00029076113TRDU1 240 1.8360 XDUB 11:03:53 00029076147TRDU1 963 1.8360 XDUB 11:04:29 00029076151TRDU1 1,912 1.8360 XDUB 11:25:20 00029076206TRDU1 1,945 1.8380 XDUB 12:12:39 00029076363TRDU1 1,944 1.8360 XDUB 12:24:38 00029076397TRDU1 1,056 1.8340 XDUB 12:59:01 00029076607TRDU1 2,034 1.8400 XDUB 13:14:13 00029076626TRDU1 1,973 1.8440 XDUB 13:41:44 00029076743TRDU1 3,778 1.8480 XDUB 14:36:06 00029076878TRDU1 255 1.8480 XDUB 14:36:06 00029076881TRDU1 1,600 1.8480 XDUB 14:36:06 00029076880TRDU1 340 1.8480 XDUB 14:36:06 00029076879TRDU1 231 1.8620 XDUB 15:14:45 00029077126TRDU1 3,200 1.8620 XDUB 15:14:45 00029077125TRDU1 697 1.8620 XDUB 15:14:45 00029077124TRDU1 1,242 1.8640 XDUB 15:45:57 00029077260TRDU1 2,776 1.8640 XDUB 15:45:57 00029077262TRDU1 555 1.8640 XDUB 16:18:20 00029077460TRDU1 2,824 1.8640 XDUB 16:18:39 00029077469TRDU1 78 1.8640 XDUB 16:18:39 00029077470TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 805 1.5660 XLON 08:10:32 00029075238TRDU1 102 1.5660 XLON 08:10:32 00029075236TRDU1 2,311 1.5660 XLON 08:10:32 00029075235TRDU1 24 1.5620 XLON 08:52:54 00029075616TRDU1 1,625 1.5620 XLON 08:53:10 00029075618TRDU1 55 1.5620 XLON 08:53:10 00029075617TRDU1 329 1.5580 XLON 09:12:02 00029075875TRDU1 1,371 1.5580 XLON 09:12:02 00029075874TRDU1 4,228 1.5500 XLON 09:24:49 00029075914TRDU1 25 1.5600 XLON 10:29:29 00029076028TRDU1 975 1.5600 XLON 10:29:29 00029076027TRDU1 670 1.5600 XLON 10:29:29 00029076026TRDU1 486 1.5560 XLON 10:33:08 00029076037TRDU1 1,626 1.5560 XLON 10:33:08 00029076036TRDU1 1,143 1.5560 XLON 10:33:08 00029076035TRDU1 1,534 1.5480 XLON 11:25:20 00029076207TRDU1 1,476 1.5500 XLON 12:12:39 00029076362TRDU1 1,639 1.5560 XLON 13:34:09 00029076707TRDU1 1,371 1.5500 XLON 13:53:31 00029076782TRDU1 50 1.5500 XLON 13:53:31 00029076781TRDU1 80 1.5500 XLON 13:53:31 00029076780TRDU1 1,521 1.5540 XLON 14:37:54 00029076884TRDU1 27 1.5520 XLON 14:55:57 00029077028TRDU1 56 1.5520 XLON 14:55:57 00029077029TRDU1 50 1.5520 XLON 14:55:57 00029077030TRDU1 50 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077215TRDU1 42 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077218TRDU1 8 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077217TRDU1 303 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077216TRDU1 16 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077223TRDU1 34 1.5700 XLON 15:34:31 00029077222TRDU1 3 1.5700 XLON 15:42:58 00029077238TRDU1 1,678 1.5700 XLON 15:45:57 00029077259TRDU1 350 1.5700 XLON 15:45:57 00029077258TRDU1 969 1.5700 XLON 15:45:57 00029077261TRDU1 357 1.5700 XLON 15:45:57 00029077263TRDU1 604 1.5720 XLON 16:20:09 00029077505TRDU1 2,007 1.5720 XLON 16:20:15 00029077506TRDU1

