Freitag, 12.07.2024
Ist das die nächste GIGANTISCHE Goldaktie? Umgeben von Branchenriesen wie Newmont Gold!
WKN: 912028 | ISIN: SE0000119299
12.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
82 Leser
Elanders AB: Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2024

Elanders' Board of Directors has decided to change the release date for the year-end report 2024 to 28 January 2025, instead of 25 January 2025 as previously announced.

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Åsa Vilsson, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2024-07-12 Elanders Press release - Elanders changes date for the release of the year-end report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c88c766c-f52c-49a4-912b-ec7c6e90902b)

