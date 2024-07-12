In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 567/kg this week, unchanged from the previous week on the back of buy-sell indications heard. A source familiar with the global polysilicon market noted that the spot polysilicon has been largely unsold for two months, with downgraded materials faring worse. However, global polysilicon suppliers report no reduction in production so far, and customers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...