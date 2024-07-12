A world-leading and absolutely unique long neck dinosaur consisting of 97% genuine bones all in one piece.

The long neck dinosaur species is a Sauropods and was among the largest animals to have ever walked the Earth.

Owner, count Christoffer Knuth, Knuthenborg Safari Park, who has been a part of the process states:

"This dinosaur lived about 150 million years ago in what is today Wyoming. And one of the unique features about this dinosaur was that it was found articulated."

When paleontologists refer to a skeleton or set of dinosaur bones being "articulated," it means that the bones are still connected in the right order as they would have been when the animal was alive and on top, 97% of the bones are real.

The display is truly leading in the world and provides researchers with an exceptional opportunity to study the anatomy and behavior.

The species is a sauropod called a Camarasaurus Grandis, also known as the long-necked dinosaur, and was the most widespread dinosaur species during the Jurassic period.

It lived in Wyoming around 150 million years ago and weighed up to 10 tons. When it died, it sank to the bottom of a calm river and was found exactly in the same position on a cattle ranch in Ten Sleep, Wyoming in 2017.

After excavation and restoring, the long-necked skeleton was meticulously transported to Denmark. It took more over 12,000 hours of meticulously restoring and scientific research.

The goal of the collection of dinosaurs is to be the world's best dinosaur museum.

The museum already houses an impressive collection of genuine fossils, including the world's best-preserved Allosaurus, the only Lokiceratops, the world's largest horned dinosaur, the world's largest skull of any land-dwelling animal, Torosaurus, and the 8th specimen of the first bird, Archaeopteryx

Knuthenborg Safari Park started in 1969 by the Knuth family and is open in the summer.

The Museum of Evolution opened in 2022 and is open all year.

