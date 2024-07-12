"Salveaza o inima" Association innovates fundraising campaigns by integrating AI into its workflow

BOTOSANI, Romania, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Salveaza o inima" Association launches an innovative project that integrates artificial intelligence technologies to support and streamline fundraising campaigns for children with extremely serious medical conditions. The project aims to address the need to provide prompt and efficient assistance to families who need to urgently pay for expensive and complex surgery and medical treatments, without which the lives of the patients would be put at risk.

The NGO uses artificial intelligence to optimize fundraising processes by maximizing the impact of each donation. The "Salveaza o inima" Association has developed an app that integrates directly with banks, through so-called bank APIs. Thus, those who choose to help a sick child and donate directly from the app receive instant transaction confirmations by email or SMS. Using real-time updated data, the new system creates personalized thank you messages using ChatGPT, improving the relationship with donors.

"Artificial intelligence helps us make a real-time analysis of the situation in order to make rapid adjustments to the fundraising strategy, but it also allows us to offer donors information about the efficiency of the campaigns they have contributed to," Vlad Placinta, president of the "Salveaza o inima" Association said.

This way, the entire fundraising process is transparent, verifiable and, above all, secure. The algorithms used by artificial intelligence analyze transaction patterns to identify unusual or potentially fraudulent activities, immediately alerting the relevant staff.

"Integrating artificial intelligence into our fundraising activities is an essential step to ensure that every child gets a chance at a healthy life. With the help of technology, we are more efficient, more transparent and we can mobilize the community in an unprecedented way," Vlad Placinta, president of the "Salveaza o inima" Association added.

The project is supported by trusted partners, including technology companies from the insurance or health sectors. The "Salveaza o inima" Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children with serious medical conditions through fundraising campaigns. Its mission is to offer children and their families the chance at life-saving medical treatments and to raise awareness of these critical illnesses.





