Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - CyberActive, doing business as Driver's Ed to Go, is a leading provider of online driver's education. Today, the company has announced accessibility to all U.S states through its interactive learning platform - offering educational tools to schools and driving institutions.

This platform enables private driving schools and high schools to seamlessly integrate state-approved online driver education courses into their existing curricula, providing a flexible and engaging learning experience for students.

Apart from meeting the needs of institutions, CyberActive has also included state-specific lessons meant to meet the varied legal requirements of differing legal jurisdictions. Alongside standard federal driving laws, the company has made sure to comply with all regulations in all operating states.

CyberActive's educational platform and SaaS software meet the growing demand for digital driver education, allowing institutions to deliver comprehensive and interactive courses tailored to the specific requirements of each state.

"We want to make driver education accessible, engaging, and effective for all students," said Sharon Ourian, founder and CEO of CyberActive. "By expanding our state-approved courses nationwide, we are ensuring that students everywhere have access to high-quality driver education that fits their schedules and learning preferences."

The surge in online education demand is evident, driven by its convenience and accessibility. CyberActive's platform incorporates multimedia elements such as videos, animations, and simulations to create an enriched educational experience.

This aligns with the projected growth of the global digital education market, expected to reach $240 billion by 2034. In the U.S. specifically, the automobile driving schools industry is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 3.2% over the next five years, reaching $2.2 billion by 2027. The market is rife with opportunity, one CyberActive is ready to meet with its services.

The company's technology allows schools to integrate online driver education courses into their existing systems, maintaining brand identity with minimal oversight. The platform features interactive multimedia content, including videos, animations, and simulations, making learning more engaging and effective.

CyberActive's platform is responsive and can be accessed from any device, allowing students to complete their courses at their own pace, from anywhere. The courses are also available in multiple languages and include an audio read-along feature to accommodate diverse learning needs.

Courses are tailored to meet the unique requirements of each location, ensuring students are well-prepared for their licensing exams. The self-paced nature of the courses allows students to progress at their own speed, fitting lessons into their schedules.

"Our advanced learning and content management platform enables schools to offer state-specific, state-approved driver's education effortlessly," added Ourian. "We are dedicated to educating even the most inexperienced drivers effectively."

For schools and educational institutions interested in implementing CyberActive's technology, further information can be found on their website or by contacting their team directly.

About CyberActive

CyberActive is a leading provider of online driver's education courses, delivering state-approved programs for teens and adults across multiple U.S. states. Emphasising convenience, flexibility, and engaging multimedia content, CyberActive empowers students to learn at their own pace and effectively prepare for their licensing exams.

The company's innovative white-label technology platform allows schools and educational institutions to offer customised driver's education courses under their own brand, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive online learning experience.

