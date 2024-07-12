Summary: The INEX Club successfully held its 2024 Charity Ride, featuring 80 cyclists and major sponsorship from entrepreneur and former professional cyclist Igor Makarov, aimed at supporting the needs of the Cyprus Cycling Federation.

Limassol, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Despite the heat, 80 participants cycled through 300 km and 150 km rides in Limassol, Cyprus, for the 2024 INEX Charity Club Ride last May 18th, 2024. INEX Club is a cycling organization committed to championing the sport in Cyprus and bringing new, talented cyclists to the global stage.

From the INEX Club location in Germasogeia, the cyclists passed scenic locations such as Agros, Larnaca, Protaras, and Ayia Napa. They demonstrated endurance and skill, cycling through demanding terrain while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow cyclists.

The 2024 INEX Charity Club Ride's primary objective was to raise funds for the Cyprus Cycling Federation's athletes. These funds will be used to provide bicycles and other necessary equipment so riders can focus on enhancing their skills and achieving their competitive goals without the burden of equipment costs.

The 2024 INEX Charity Ride's major sponsor was Cyprus national and entrepreneur Igor Makarov. As a former professional cyclist, Makarov understands the critical need for proper training, quality equipment, and expert guidance to nurture talent and excel in one's sport.

At the same time, Makarov considers sponsoring the charity ride a nostalgic moment. It reconnected him with a cause close to his heart, as he has been an active supporter of sports philanthropy for many years. He built his professional cycling team, the Katusha Team, participated as a member of the UCI Management Committee, and sponsored different national and local cycling groups, including federations of Union Européenne de Cyclisme (UEC) and local charity rides such as "Tour de Broward" and "The Hublot Best Buddies Challenge: Miami."

Makarov sees the INEX Charity Ride as an opportunity to build local talent and ensure that Cyprus' next generation of cyclists has the resources they need to succeed.

He mentions, "I have been living here in Cyprus for over 30 years and saw a positive change in the culture and safety of cycling in Cyprus. Together with our cycling groups, we want to level up our support by exploring ways to provide help not only financially but also practically through our cycling experience."

The INEX Club 2024 Charity Ride successfully raised funds for the welfare of the Cyprus Cycling Federation's talents. From the 2024 INEX Club Charity Ride, Makarov looks forward to more opportunities to share his resources and knowledge and continuously advance cycling from Cyprus to the world.

