Brookfield will initially invest more than $200 million in Leap Green Energy by subscribing to new shares and acquiring shares from current shareholders. From pv magazine India Brookfield said that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority controlling stake in Leap Green Energy, an Indian renewable energy company that focuses on the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. Brookfield will initially invest over $200 million in Leap Green by subscribing to new shares and acquiring shares from current shareholders. It has the option to add another $350 million in equity to support ...

