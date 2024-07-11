TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or the "Company") today released financial information for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2024.

"With over 85% of all digital advertising being allocated to foreign platforms, the entire Canadian media sector remains significantly distressed. Yet Canadians' appetite for trusted journalism has never been higher," said Andrew MacLeod, President and CEO. "Initiatives like the Journalism Tax Credit and bill C18 implemented by the Federal government are providing critical support. Ultimately our industry's future will be determined by Canadian media companies' ability to capture a greater share of the market and so we applaud the Ontario government for their commitment to spending 25% of their advertising dollars on Ontarian media platforms."

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $100.8 million as compared to $111.2 million in the same period in the prior year, representing a decrease of $10.4 million (9.3%). The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $6.5 million (12.0%) circulation revenue of $3.4 million (9.4%) and other revenue of $1.6 million (16.6%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $1.2 million (10.8%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $7.5 million, or 7.0%, for the quarter ended May 31, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring in the quarter was $1.5 million, a decrease of $2.9 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring is due to a decrease in total revenue, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.

Net loss in the quarter ended May 31, 2024 was $15.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $24.8 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of decreases in restructuring expenses, partially offset by a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring and an increase in foreign currency exchange losses.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2024 was $302.8 million as compared to $347.2 million in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $44.4 million or 12.8%. The revenue decrease was primarily due to decreases in advertising revenue of $32.3 million (18.5%) and circulation revenue of $14.6 million (12.9%), partially offset by increases in parcel revenue of $7.2 million (22.6%).

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring decreased $38.3 million or 11.3% for the nine months ended May 31, 2024, relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease relates to decreases in compensation, newsprint, production and other operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in distribution expense.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring of $2.6 million in the nine months ended May 31, 2024 represents a decrease of $6.2 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease is due to the decrease in total revenue, partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and restructuring.

Net loss in the nine months ended May 31, 2024 was $46.6 million, as compared to a net loss of $61.5 million in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in net loss was primarily the result of decreases in depreciation, restructuring expenses and foreign exchange losses, partially offset by a decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring, an increase in interest expense, and a decrease in gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets.

Additional Information

Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should" and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect the implementation and results of the Company's transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings, the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company's brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.

For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" contained in our annual management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2023 and 2022. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) For the three months ended For the nine months ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Advertising 48,015 54,554 142,019 174,310 Circulation 32,651 36,028 98,104 112,666 Parcel services 11,909 10,746 38,870 31,704 Other 8,237 9,880 23,770 28,529 Total revenues 100,812 111,208 302,763 347,209 Expenses Compensation 35,272 38,058 105,046 122,913 Newsprint 2,710 4,273 8,772 13,920 Distribution 34,323 31,473 103,708 97,777 Production 9,910 13,599 31,524 44,047 Other operating 17,073 19,342 51,111 59,789 Operating income before depreciation, amortization and restructuring 1,524 4,463 2,602 8,763 Depreciation 2,270 2,757 8,036 9,641 Amortization 2,014 2,397 6,187 7,015 Restructuring 2,021 15,476 5,301 21,535 Operating loss (4,781) (16,167) (16,922) (29,428) Interest expense 9,444 8,560 27,214 25,502 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 344 349 1,033 1,048 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment,

right-of-use assets, assets held-for-sale and other assets 859 (41) (139) (3,177) (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets

at fair value through profit and loss (1,091) (246) (1,222) 140 Loss on debt refinancing - - 367 - Foreign currency exchange losses 1,543 48 2,412 8,583 Net loss after income taxes attributable to equity holders of

the Company (15,880) (24,837) (46,587) (61,524) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic and diluted $(0.16) $(0.25) $(0.47) $(0.62)

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED) As at

May 31,

2024 As at

August 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets Cash 1,514 6,191 Restricted cash - 6,968 Trade and other receivables 40,027 46,764 Assets held-for-sale 5,174 2,560 Inventory 2,528 3,408 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,845 8,837 Total current assets 57,088 74,728 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 37,471 48,299 Right of use assets 22,709 26,780 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 3,106 3,335 Intangible assets 15,262 16,236 Total assets 135,636 169,378 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,465 35,609 Provisions 2,418 10,201 Deferred revenue 15,420 17,841 Current portion of lease obligations 7,923 8,320 Current portion of long-term debt 19,035 17,772 Total current liabilities 90,261 89,743 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 309,810 292,524 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 33,611 35,131 Lease obligations 20,807 24,286 Total liabilities 454,489 441,684 Deficiency Capital stock 820,357 820,131 Contributed surplus 19,297 18,923 Deficit (1,158,507 ) (1,111,360 ) Total deficiency (318,853 ) (272,306 ) Total liabilities and deficiency 135,636 169,378

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months ended

May 31, For the nine months ended

May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company (15,880) (24,837) (46,585) (61,524) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 2,270 2,757 8,036 9,641 Amortization 2,014 2,397 6,187 7,015 Loss on debt refinancing - - 367 - (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments and financial assets at fair value through profit and loss (1,091) (246) (1,222) 140 Non-cash interest 8,909 6,694 24,758 19,631 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, right-of-use assets,

assets held-for-sale and other assets 859 (41) (139) (3,177) Non-cash foreign currency exchange losses (gains) 2,226 23 2,968 8,563 Share-based compensation plans 220 255 600 786 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 344 349 1,033 1,048 Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (920) (996) (2,392) (2,882) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (3,188) 8,368 (1,710) 5,555 Cash flows used in operating activities (4,237) (5,277) (8,099) (15,204) Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets - 1,596 3,072 22,462 Purchases of property and equipment (52) (299) (449) (406) Purchases of intangible assets (421) (258) (747) (423) Cash flows (used in) from investing activities (473) 1,039 1,876 21,633 Financing activities Repayment of senior secured notes - - (24,475) (21,060) Repayment of first lien senior secured notes - - (699) - Restricted cash - (1,589) 6,968 (859) Advances from senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - 4,500 8,500 18,500 Repayment of senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility - - (14,500) - Advances from asset-based lending credit facility 4,835 - 8,791 - Repayment of asset-based lending facility (2,177) - (6,347) - Repayment of unsecured promissory notes - - (4,696) - Issuance of first lien senior secured notes - - 20,158 - Issuance of asset-based lending facility - - 15,393 - Debt issuance costs - - (2,418) - Lease payments (1,920) (1,793) (5,129) (5,244) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 738 1,118 1,546 (8,663) Net change in cash for the period (3,972) (3,120) (4,677) (2,234) Cash at beginning of period 5,486 12,947 6,191 12,061 Cash at end of period 1,514 9,827 1,514 9,827 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 419 2,191 3,126 6,303

