CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, an almost 10% increase from the previous dividend amount, bringing the new annualized dividend to $1.80 per share. The payment date is August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of July 25, 2024.

Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO, commented, " In light of our continued strong performance across all of our key financial metrics, as well as future growth opportunities, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend. Over the last five years, we have returned more than $780 million to our stockholders through dividends and share repurchases and with this increase, we are on track for our 31st consecutive year of paying an increasing total annual dividend."

As previously announced, Aptar will hold a conference call on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the Company's second quarter results for 2024. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investors page at www.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including regarding our annualized dividends. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will" are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

