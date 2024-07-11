Pernod Ricard USA: Pernod Ricard Doubles Down On American Whiskey With New Global Brand Company

The company strengthens foundations for whiskey growth with 'North American Distillers'

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard has reinforced its commitment and ambition to its American Whiskey portfolio by establishing a new Global Brand Company in the USA, North American Distillers (NADL).

The new specialized business will be helmed by Richard Black, a seasoned Pernod Ricard executive with 23 years of leadership in whiskey and cognac, including time at Chivas Brothers and most recently as Global Marketing Director for Martell in Paris. As CEO of North American Distillers, Black will oversee the company's full American Whiskey portfolio and North American operations sites.

Pernod Ricard initially launched its American Whiskey portfolio as an independent unit incubated within Pernod Ricard USA. NADL marks the next phase of its American Whiskey commitment, and with the recent substantial investments in the thriving category, the company decided to form a global brand company to align with its growth ambitions.

NADL will prioritize operational excellence, creating a best-in-class organization emphasizing safety, quality, and sustainability. This includes overseeing the highly anticipated Jefferson's distillery, currently under construction in Kentucky and poised to set industry standards.

Black said, in a statement: "American whiskey is a dynamic spirits category, and our portfolio shows immense potential for future growth. Our investments made in Jefferson's, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler, Skrewball and TX, underscore our ambitious commitment. My mission is to harness this potential and drive a singular focus on these brands and our operations, driving us towards our goals and creating a top-tier marketing and sustainable operations team on the back of our peoples' deep-rooted expertise."

This move aligns Pernod Ricard's American Whiskey operations with its global operations structure, mirroring the approach of its successful Irish and Scotch whisky entities, Irish Distillers and Chivas Brothers. The new company will be responsible for global marketing strategy and production of its premium American Whiskey brands, leveraging the company's global network to stimulate growth. This includes all Pernod Ricard American North America operations sites.

Supporting Black is a seasoned team of operations and American Whiskey specialists at North American Distillers. Leading the operational charge is Pierre Joncourt, current SVP of Operations for Pernod Ricard North America. On the whiskey and marketing front, Bourbon Hall of Famer and Rabbit Hole Whiskey founder Kaveh Zamanian will move to a new role, guiding the liquid strategy for the full North American whiskey portfolio.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA ®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France -based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Co´digo Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

