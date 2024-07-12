Volektra's Revolutionary Technology Set to Drive the Future of Sustainable Transportation

Sustainable technology specialist Volektra is moving ahead with exciting plans to bring its affordable drivetrain concept to the electric vehicle (EV) sector, having recently closed a seed round.

Volektra is at the forefront of developing proprietary technology, which will be a game-changer for the economics and viability of EV production for both manufacturers and consumers.

Central to the company's vision is a full-stack magnet-free drivetrain solution based on a proprietary technology developed by Volektra. This completely takes out magnets from a motor without compromising price and performance.

The breakthrough technology coupled with the Volektra Smart and Connected (VSAC) system merges cutting-edge hardware and software to provide an electric drivetrain option. This tech lies at the heart of its plug-and-play patent-pending units, known as 'Vollkits', which can be used to transform existing micro-vehicles into EVs.

Around 20,000 three-wheelers and many E-bikes in Europe are already powered by Volektra's generation 1 drivetrain which uses advanced PMSM motors driven by state-of-the-art gyroscopes, Bluetooth low-energy RF, and groundbreaking drive algorithms. They surpass anything else on the market in terms of cost, user experience, range, and safety., underpinning their market presence and proven customer base and operation excellence.

"Our magnet-free motor technology (SEEM) eliminates the need to use rare earth minerals," said Volektra's Founder and CEO Manish Seth, "so maintaining cost-effectiveness and performance, while contributing to a cleaner environment.

"We believe Volektra is driving the future of sustainable transportation in providing innovative, affordable, and high-performance EV conversion kits."

Mr. Seth said the company has succeeded in closing its latest Seed round and has also received Letters Of Intent (LOIs) and Proof of Concept relationships (POC) from the automotive industry stakeholders, furthering its plans to make its mark in the EV sector.

The company also plans to expand further into the US by setting up a base in Sacramento, California. Volektra is already collaborating with the California Mobility Center in Sacramento along with Tesla, Rivian, Bosch and Lion electric.

As part of supporting the Sacramento and California connection, Growth Factory Ventures is participating in the Seed Round and leveraging its platform of commercialization, utility and talent partners. "Volektra is a great example of the exciting early stage companies leveraging Sacramento's growing innovation alliance that supports development of climate, mobility and zero emission vehicle technology," said Growth Factory's Managing Partner, Rick Spencer.

Addison Appu, Partner at ThinKuvate believes that Volektra is uniquely positioning itself in the sustainable mobility sector - its proprietary drivetrain technology makes it easy to transform a traditional vehicle into an electric one. Moreover, the "magnet free motor" technology has the potential to be the "game changer".

Led by Ecozen , the seed round benefits from the support of various private investors, including Thinkuvate and Growth Factory. Volektra is funded by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP), an EU-funded agency for innovative start-ups in Poland.

"Ecozen has been pivotal in driving sustainability with our climate-smart tech, positively impacting millions. Our investment in Volektra leverages our combined technological strengths to revolutionize electric mobility, enhancing efficiency and eliminating rare-earth magnets. Together, we are making sustainable transportation even more sustainable," said Devendra Gupta, CEO and Co-founder, Ecozen.

"We are excited to partner with Volektra, recognizing the complementary strengths of our organizations and our shared vision for sustainable mobility. Volektra will help Ecozen access new markets for our technology, while Ecozen will support Volektra in bringing their advanced innovations to regions where we have a strong presence," said Prateek Singhal, COO and Co-founder, Ecozen.

Volektra is also backed by a strong team with extensive experience in the automotive and EV industries from top companies such as Ford, VW, Tesla, ABB, and Danfoss.

Piyus Desai Co-founder and CTO of Volektra added: "Volektra envisions a future where electric mobility is the norm, not the exception, and is dedicated to making this vision a reality through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a relentless focus on sustainability. With our magnet free drivetrains and VSAC, we are firmly putting EV production into the fast lane and can also expand the usage to other sectors for maximum impact."

