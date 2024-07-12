Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Twiik AB (publ) changes name to Metabolic Nordic AB (publ)

As from July 15, 2024, Twiik AB (publ)will change company name toMetabolic Nordic AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Twiik AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- New company name: Metabolic Nordic AB (publ) ----------------------------------------------- Old Ticker: TWIIK ----------------------------------------------- New Ticker: MBOLIC ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0015797352 ----------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com