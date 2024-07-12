Anzeige
Freitag, 12.07.2024
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A3CPVB | ISIN: SE0015797352 | Ticker-Symbol: 6XF
12.07.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Twiik AB (publ) changes name to Metabolic Nordic AB (publ)

As from July 15, 2024, Twiik AB (publ)will change company name toMetabolic
Nordic AB (publ). ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  Twiik AB (publ)      
-----------------------------------------------
New company name:  Metabolic Nordic AB (publ)
-----------------------------------------------
Old Ticker:     TWIIK           
-----------------------------------------------
New Ticker:     MBOLIC          
-----------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0015797352       
-----------------------------------------------
                        
                        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
