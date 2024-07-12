Mondi Plc - Directorate Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 12

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

12 July 2024

Non-executive director changes

Mondi Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Sucheta Govil as an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc with effect from 1 October 2024. Sucheta will replace Dominique Reiniche, an independent non-executive director, who will be retiring from the Board of Mondi plc on 30 September 2024. Dominique is in her ninth year of office having been appointed to the Board in October 2015.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dominique for her significant contribution to Mondi since her appointment in 2015. Dominique has played an important role in her nine years on the Board, particularly as chair of the Sustainable Development Committee, a role she has held for more than six years, and more recently as Senior Independent Director. She leaves with our very best wishes for the future.

We are delighted that Sucheta will be joining the Board. She has extensive commercial and operational leadership experience having held senior positions across a range of sectors. Her experience operating in multinational industrial businesses will add to the Board's knowledge and insight and we look forward to her joining us."

Sucheta started her career with GlaxoSmithKline plc, spending 17 years there in various management roles, before moving to PepsiCo Inc in 2003. In 2011, she was appointed Global Head of Marketing, Decorative Paints at Akzo Nobel NV, a role she held until 2015. In 2015, Sucheta became Chief Marketing Officer of DSM NV, before moving in 2019 to her current role of Chief Commercial Officer at Covestro AG, one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. Sucheta was previously a non-executive director of Eurocell plc between 2018 and 2022. She has a degree in Economics with Mathematics from Delhi University and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Sucheta will be a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committees with effect from the date of her appointment.

As a result of Dominique's retirement, the following changes will also take effect from 1 October 2024:

(i) Sue Clark, an independent non-executive director, will become Senior Independent Director and chair of the Remuneration Committee.

(ii) Dame Angela Strank, an independent non-executive director, will become chair of the Sustainable Development Committee.

(iii) Anke Groth, an independent non-executive director, will become the non-executive director responsible for engaging with employees on behalf of the Board.

There are no other details that require disclosure in respect of Sucheta's appointment pursuant to Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that Dominique will receive payment of her normal fees for the period to 30 September 2024. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with her retirement from the Board.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.