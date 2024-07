For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 15 July 2024



Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)



SYNLAB AG SYAB DE000A2TSL71 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)

Medios AG ILM1 DE000A1MMCC8 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)