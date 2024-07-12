Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.: Corky Taylor to Be Inducted Into 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

Corky Taylor Recognized Amongst Individuals That Have Made a Significant and Transformational Impact on Bourbon's Stature, Growth and Awareness

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. is honored to share that R.M. Corky Taylor, 4th Generation and Chairman/CEO of Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., has been included in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame's 2024 class. Corky Taylor is a respected businessman throughout the country. A tireless Bourbon entrepreneur by birth, Corky came out of retirement to focus on a lifelong dream to resurrect Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. with his son Carson.





Corky Taylor to be Inducted Into 2024 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame®





He built back the family legacy in Louisville along historic Whiskey Row, gaining national recognition - and national awards - by patiently waiting for his whiskey to age, living up to the original Peerless quality standards his ancestor first set in 1889. He continues his goodwill in supporting his local community. His personality shines as he happily greets customers visiting the distillery. When you meet Corky Taylor, you make a friend for life.

"I am honored and humbled to accept this Hall of Fame induction. This honor goes back to my great-grandfather who started Peerless in 1889. My son Carson and I built the distillery from the ground up, and it is the employees who have helped resurrect the Peerless brand, as well as built a company that is known in all 50 states. It takes a team to be successful and I am proud of our history and the people who helped build Peerless to what it is today. Thank you for this honor," Corky Taylor, Chairman/CEO, Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co., said.

Eric Gregory, longtime president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association that created and operates the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame®, lauded this year's visionary class and said, "Our signature Bourbon industry would not be what it is today without these distinguished honorees. Each put the industry before self, helping Kentucky cement its place in history as the international and undisputed home of Bourbon. And now we are honored to honor them. On behalf of our signature industry, we offer congratulations - and a heartfelt thank you - to these Bourbon heroes."

The KDA created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame® in 2001 to recognize individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on the Bourbon industry. It is the highest honor given by the signature industry. Candidates are nominated each year by the KDA and its member distilleries. A blue-ribbon committee - including all living recipients of the Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award - painstakingly reviews and selects up to five applicants a year for induction.

This year's class, in alphabetic order, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in September: Elmer Lucille Allen, Dee Ford, Ken Lewis, the late Peter T. Loftin, and R.M. Corky Taylor. The invitation-only ceremony will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, at The Legacy at Log Still in Nelson County, Kentucky. The intimate event is held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in Bardstown.

