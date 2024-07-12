Small Caliber Ammunition Market worth $7.0 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Caliber Ammunition market is valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The Small Caliber Ammunition market is driven by the increasing defense budget for the procurement of small arms ammunitions globally. There is increase in advancement for ammunition manufacturing and modernization of armed forces to enhance safety and effectiveness. Rising public safety concerns, particularly in regions experiencing high crime rates demands for more effective small caliber ammunition for police forces. Furthermore, the rising demand of small caliber ammunition due to the increasing geopolitical conflicts and terrorism activities are driving the market growth.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242487207

Browse in-depth TOC on "Small Caliber Ammunition Market"

294 - Tables

70 - Figures

315 - Pages

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 5.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Caliber Type, Bullet Type, Lethality and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge International ammunition control measures Key Market Opportunities Advancements in small caliber ammunition due to increased R&D expenditure Key Market Drivers Increasing terrorism incidents and rising geopolitical tensions

Based on the Caliber Type, the 7.62 mm segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the Caliber Type, the 7.62 mm segment is estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition is widely used in rifles and machine guns. The 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition is more reliable, effective in long-range engagements and has more compatibility with a variety of rifles and machine guns. The increasing procurement of rifles and machine guns globally to counter threats and terrorism activities demands 7.62 mm small caliber ammunition which further drives the market growth.

Based on the Application, the Military segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Application, the Military segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Militaries worldwide require high volume of ammunition for training, operational engagements, and strategic reserves. Additionally, there is a rise in procurement of ammunition by the military for special operations, engagement in international conflicts and peacekeeping missions. The rise in defense budget and expansion of military force further drives the market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=242487207

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on region the Asia Pacific region is estimated to accounts for highest small caliber ammunition industry share during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the rapid military modernization across major countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The nations across the region are significantly increasing their defense budgets to enhance their military capabilities to counter the security threats and geopolitical tensions. The rising demand of small caliber ammunition due to increasing internal security concerns and terrorism activities to drive the market growth.

Key Players

The Small Caliber Ammunition companies is dominated by a few globally established players such as Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), Thales (France), Olin Corporation (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Nammo AS (Norway).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=242487207

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Ammunition Market by Application (Defense, Civil & Commercial), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Product (Bullets, Aerial Bombs, Grenade, Artillery Shells, Mortars), Component, Guidance Mechanism, Lethality and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Small Arms Market by Type (Pistol, Revolver, Rifle, Machine Gun, Shotgun), Caliber (5.56MM, 7.62MM, 9MM), Technology, Cutting Type, Firing Systems, Mode of Operation End user (Defense, Civil & Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Artillery Systems Market by Type (Howitzers, Rocket Launchers, Mortars, Anti-air weapons, Artillery), Range(Short-range, Medium-range, Long-range), Subsystem (Turrets, Engines, Fire Control Systems, AHS, Auxiliary Systems), and Region- Global Forecast to 2028

Ammunition Handling System Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Type (Cannons, Gatling Guns, Machine Guns, Main Guns, Launchers), Feeding Mechanism (Linked, Linkless), Component, Mode of Operation, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

Automatic Weapons Market by Product (Automatic Rifle, Machine Gun, Automatic launchers, Automatic Cannon, Gatling Gun), End Use (Land, Airborne, Naval, Handheld & Stationary), Caliber (Small, Medium, Large), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/small-caliber-ammunition-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/small-caliber-ammunition.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/small-caliber-ammunition-market-worth-7-0-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302195613.html