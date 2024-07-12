Duni Group: Postponed telephone conference concerning Duni AB (publ) interim report 1 January - 30 June 2024

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The interim report for Duni AB will be disclosed to the media for publication at 14.00 CET on Friday 12 July due to practical reasons.

TELEPHONE CONFERENCE

The interim report will be presented on Friday 12 July at 15.00 CET at a telephone conference, which can also be followed via the web.

To access the audio conference call, please visit this link:

https://emportal.ink/3L9o54m

This link allows participants to register to obtain their personal audio conference call details.

To follow the webcast, please visit this link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=CF2DC876-51E9-415B-B5E8-533FB3C1FCC6

This link gives participants access to the live event.

For more information, please contact:

Magnus Carlsson, EVP Finance/CFO, +46 40-10 62 00, magnus.carlsson@duni.com

Katja Margell, IR and Communications Director, +46 76-819 83 26, katja.margell@duni.com

