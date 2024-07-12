

SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd, a leading regional financial services, media, and technology company, and Moomoo Singapore, a leading digitalised brokerage in Singapore, co-organised MooFest 2024 ("MooFest 2024"), a premier investment event which took place on 6th July 2024 at Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore.Due to rapid technological advances and their impact on trading infrastructure, investing information, and investment decision-making, this year's event, "Thinking Forward, Mastering the Future," was a landmark gathering for all investors in the financial markets.Mr. Christopher Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd., said, "In the digital age, investors face a landscape filled with unprecedented challenges but also great opportunities. Global financial markets are increasingly interconnected, and technological advancements are reshaping the investing landscape. At the heart of all this is Information - the oil that lubricates investment decision-making. At AlphaInvest, we are committed to helping investors navigate the complexities of modern financial markets by providing investors with timely, reliable, accurate, and quality Information as well as the digital tools to glean insights, formulate strategies and implement risk management from the Information."This year's event attracted more than 3,000 attendees, with a star-studded lineup of speakers and panellists including Gavin Chia (Moomoo SG), Echo Zhao (Moomoo SG), Lily Chia (Singapore Exchange), James McKeone (NASDAQ), and Hiroki Kawai (Japan Exchange Group). They shared with attendees their valuable insights on topics such as global challenges and opportunities in the digital age, innovations in market and trading infrastructure, and the impact of technology on stock exchanges.Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore, remarked, "The rapid advancement of technology has revolutionised stock exchanges globally, making them more efficient, accessible, and transparent. Our focus at Moomoo Singapore is to provide our clients with seamless and secure trading and custodian services. By leveraging new technologies such as AI, we are not only enhancing the operational efficiencies of our trading infrastructure but also empowering investors with real-time insights and data-driven decision-making capabilities."Mr Chia revealed that on average investors were increasing the proportion of U.S. stocks in their portfolio to 70% even as they held 20% of their portfolio in Singapore stocks with strong fundamentals and good valuations. Chia also remarked that with the 'higher for longer' interest rate environment, there was good demand for money market funds, and investors were also interested in holding cryptocurrency for portfolio diversification. Chia announced that Moomoo Singapore will soon offer cryptocurrency trading on its platform, just months after receiving the Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.About AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd | www.alphainvestholdings.comA leading regional financial services, media and technology company, AlphaInvest Holdings Pte Ltd ("AlphaInvest") was founded in 1999 to empower investors by providing them with trusted products and services for informed investment decision-making. Its core areas of business span investor relations, market data tools and investor education.AlphaInvest Group operates the largest investor relations network in the region, with a customer base of about 700 public listed companies and a reach of over 300,000 people across its platforms. The Group has over 120 employees in four countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia).The Group has made several strategic investments:- Investor relations / public relations firm, Waterbrooks Consultants Pte Ltd (www.waterbrooks.com.sg)- Singapore's leading social media platform for investors, InvestingNote (www.investingnote.com).InvestingNote is the largest and most active social platform for investments in Singapore and Malaysia. It is a community-driven platform designed specifically to help investors and traders share ideas on stocks, news and insights through social networking and a variety of useful investment tools.ShareInvestor (www.shareinvestor.com) provides online market data tools for multiple markets across its ShareInvestor Station, ShareInvestor WebPro and ShareInvestor Mobile range of products.AlphaInvest's digital publications include:- Investor-One (www.investor-one.com), a website on investor education, market news, corporate developments, and data analytics;- Inve$t, the e-magazine published weekly in Singapore and Malaysia.AlphaInvest organises financial investment seminars and conferences for investors. Its annual large-scale events INVEST Fair(www.investfair.com.sg) in Singapore and Malaysia draws thousands of participants. Media Contact:Mr. Nigel LimShareInvestor / InvestingNoteEmail: nigel.lim@shareinvestor.comMobile/WhatsApp: (+65) 8161-4010Mr. Wayne KooShareInvestor / WaterbrooksEmail: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sgEmail: query@waterbrooks.com.sgMobile/WhatsApp: (+65) 9338-8166Source: AlphaInvest Holdings Pte. Ltd