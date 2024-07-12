SolarPower Europe argues in a new position paper that regulators and policymakers should create a sector-specific strategy to address the growing threat of cyberattacks. SolarPower Europe has published a series of recommendations in its latest position paper to establish a harmonized cybersecurity baseline across the solar sector in response to growing concerns over cyberattacks. Recent modeling from the trade group suggests that digital flexibility solutions would save €32 billion ($34. 9 billion) by 2030 and €160 billion by 2040. SolarPower Europe said that at the current level of solar penetration, ...

