Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Research on Duke Capital (DUKE): FY'24 results: record cashflows



12-Jul-2024 / 12:42 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hardman & Co Research on Duke Capital (DUKE): FY'24 results: record cashflows

In our April 2024 initiation , we highlighted that DUKE, by optimising the best of equity and debt, aimed to achieve equity-type returns with debt levels of risk. We highlighted four pillars of returns, namely: i) term credit; ii) participating preference share elements, which support DUKE shareholders' high (2025E: 9.0%), growing (2027E: 14% above FY'24), and 1.7x covered dividend; iii) early exit fees; and iv) equity stakes. The 2024 results saw three of the four show positive returns; consequently, DUKE delivered record recurring cash revenue (+12% to £24.3m) and total cash revenue (+38% to £30.2m), with £18m free cashflow.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/duke-fy24-results-record-cashflows/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link.

To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2D 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Contact: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com



Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



