Fellaz Partners With Mokster Films to Empower Asian Creators

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Fellaz, a leading Singapore-based Web3 entertainment solution provider under Innocus Global Group, announces a strategic initiative to support and promote Asian creators. In collaboration with Mokster Films, Fellaz will identify and promote talented screenwriters and producers throughout the Pan-Asian region.

Fellaz is developing a Web3 entertainment platform that enables seamless interaction between creators and fans. This initiative will feature song contests, regional K-pop idol auditions, DJ contests and breakdance competitions.The partnership with Mokster Films is aimed at working with some of the most talented Asian producers.

Fellaz aims to expand its presence in the Pan-Asian music and content market by utilizing Web3 technology to provide creators with new opportunities for engagement, monetization, and global reach. This initiative underscores Fellaz's commitment to fostering a tech-driven, immersive ecosystem for creators and fans.

Mokster Films, recognized for its expertise in international sales, development, and financing of films within Asia, will play a crucial role in this initiative. Together, Fellaz and Mokster Films will offer resources, exposure, and support to emerging producers, ensuring they thrive in the competitive entertainment landscape.

"Our goal for this initiative is to discover and empower Asian creators and producers with successful portfolios, helping them transcend their local scenes and achieve success in the global market through long-term partnerships. Fellaz, along with its parent company Innocus, offers the necessary infrastructure and technology to maximize this opportunity," said Nelson Mok, CEO of Mokster Films.

"We believe Mokster's expertise and networks of creators will allow us to work with the best talent. Fellaz hopes to bring new financing model and new way to bridge between the audience, IP and the creator" added Ricky Ow, CEO of Fellaz.

Details of this initiative, including specific programs and opportunities for creators, will be announced in the coming months. Fellaz and Mokster Films invite aspiring producers and creators to stay tuned for further updates.

About Fellaz

Headquartered in Singapore, Fellaz is at the forefront of the Web3 entertainment revolution. Through its treasury program supporting cutting-edge immersive entertainment projects, NFT-based membership programs, and strategic global operations, Fellaz offers a new blueprint for the future of global entertainment and fandom. For more information visit https://fellaz.io

About Mokster Films

Mokster Films is an investment and sales company, with a primary focus on Asia-produced content. Specializing in international sales, development, and financing of films within the region, Mokster Films plays a pivotal role in bridging Asian filmmakers with global audiences. The company's strategic emphasis on the flourishing Asia film industries underscores its commitment to showcasing the rich diversity and creativity of Asian cinema on a global platform.

