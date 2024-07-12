HTVRONT Unveils Its Innovative Manual Heat Press to Motivate Handicrafts Commercial Use

The leading creative high-tech company launched the newest HTVRONT Manual Heat Press on 28th June and will set the machine on pre-sale on 23rd July with an early-bird offer.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / HTVRONT, a well-known handicraft machine brand, announced its self-designed new manual heat press, exclusive to household scenarios and small businesses. It will be on pre-sale with a 15% discount perk on 23rd July. Developed in collaboration with higher security and convenience, the HTVRONT Manual Heat Press aims to tackle the traditional heat press machines' most pressing challenges, including uneven and slow heating up, hard press-down, heat hovering above hands, shell with sharp corners, and more.

HTVRONT Manual Heat Press

To address these challenges, the HTVRONT product team is turning to intelligent solutions that harness the power of heat distribution, stability, and safety. The Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor technology, along with the attached improved soleplate, is a crucial element of the household manual heat press machine, ensuring a fast and uniform heat emission. HTVRONT leverages such impressive heating combinations to accelerate the ironing process so as to optimize the efficiency of creative activities.

"Even with the long and hard challenge along the journey, we never consider compromising the quality and affordability and undermining our customers' interests. All those unpredictable hardships can only serve as a stimulus to march us forward for better products with unrelenting work," stated Amy, the product's chief designer and chairman of HTVRONT, "And the newest device is built upon such a principle. With the added weight component for higher stability, a 180-degree rotatable plate, and an independent control pad for enhanced security, customers are expected to enjoy a more soothing and hassle-free DIY experience."

In addition to improving security, the pad has proven its effectiveness in household and professional use, enabling real-time intelligible observations via the easy-to-adjust heat settings and intuitive digital screen. Such a comprehensive approach empowers crafters to proactively optimize the most suitable ironing temperature and time for diverse materials and substrates of different brands.

To facilitate certain pressure adjustments for masterful projects, the HTVRONT Manual Heat Press is born with a pressure regulator and press-down handle in a more modern and concise look compared to the existing industrial ones. This enables greater craft perfection and ensures safety under the improvement of round shell corner designs.

This machine, designed to cater to the needs of household and commercial massive production and convenience, is released at $189.99 on 23rd July on the official website with around 15% off and will be sold on Amazon on 8th August.

Details on pricing and more information about HTVRONT Manual Heat Press are available at https://shrsl.com/4ltwx.

For regular updates on HTVRONT, follow us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htvront

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htvront

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@htvront

Contact Information

Kimberly Xiong

Brand PR

kimberly@htvront.com

+8619542807347

SOURCE: HTVRONT

View the original press release on newswire.com.