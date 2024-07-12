Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen: Diese Aktie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
12.07.2024 14:22 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status removed to UAB "Legal Balance"

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status to UAB "Legal Balance"
(LEBA080025FA, ISIN code LT0000407066). 

The annual information for the year 2023 together with the auditor's report has
been announced publicly. 

The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.