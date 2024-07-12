BLS International Services Limited, a leading global tech-enabled service partner for governments and citizens, announced the successful completion of the acquisition of 100% stake in iDATA and its wholly owned subsidiaries, through BLS International FZE (WoS of BLS) and BLS International Holding Anonim Sirketi (WoS of BLS International FZE).

Turkey-based iDATA, a leading visa service provider with 37+ VACs in 15+ countries, serves Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic. BLS acquired iDATA for ~Euro 80 Million. In 2023, iDATA reported revenues of ~Euro 27.3 Million and EBITDA of ~Euro 16 Million.

This acquisition would further strengthen the overall BLS' position as one of the leading international player in Visa and Consular services. iDATA's existing agreements and offices will be aligned into the BLS's network in 66 countries across the globe, enabling BLS to service more Client Governments in Europe. The transaction will be EPS (Earning per share) accretive to BLS immediately.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International said: "We are delighted to announce the completion of the iDATA acquisition, a pivotal point in BLS' growth journey and a testament to our strategic vision of leading global visa and consular services. iDATA, with 15 years of specialized experience, has built strong relationships with client governments. This acquisition enables BLS to expand relationships in Europe, enhance visibility, and consolidate market share. We expect positive financial impacts and improved margins from combined synergies. We thank both teams for addressing regulatory requirements and welcome iDATA employees to new opportunities."

About BLS International:

BLS International Services Ltd., established in 2005, is a global leader in visa, passport, consular, and citizen services, recognized as one of the top 2 firms in its field with over 19 years of experience. It boasts collaborations with over 46 client governments and operates across 66 countries. The company is acclaimed for its data security and service quality, processing over 360 million applications to date. It has received numerous accolades from prestigious publications and holds several quality and security certifications. Uniquely, BLS International is the only publicly traded entity in its sector, listed on BSE, NSE, and MSE, underscoring its industry prominence and commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit www.blsinternational.com.

