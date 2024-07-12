Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Ist das die nächste GIGANTISCHE Goldaktie? Umgeben von Branchenriesen wie Newmont Gold!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.07.2024 15:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Begins Search for Influencer Spokesperson

LEITCHFIELD, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) is excited to announce that they are actively seeking an influencer or spokesperson to partner with and represent the association on social media.

AAOO is a nationwide association dedicated to providing owner operators and small fleet owners with the latest benefits, discounts, and assistance needed to thrive in today's trucking industry.

By partnering with a trucker influencer, they hope to broaden their social media presence and create content that resonates with truckers nationwide. The goal is to create a relatable and approachable image that spreads AAOO's mission of helping drivers make and save more money.

The chosen influencer or spokesperson will help expand AAOO's reach across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. They will highlight the numerous benefits and services AAOO offers to their audience and connect truckers with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Interested influencers can apply by filling out our contact form here.

For more information about the search, or to learn more about AAOO, visit aaofoo.com.

Contact Information:

Kyle Mitchell
Marketing Manager
kmitchell@aaofoo.com
5028907677

Donnie Rand
Marketing Coordinator
drand@aaofoo.com
(502) 630-0200

SOURCE: American Association of Owner Operators

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.