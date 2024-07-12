American Association of Owner Operators: AAOO Begins Search for Influencer Spokesperson

LEITCHFIELD, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / The American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO) is excited to announce that they are actively seeking an influencer or spokesperson to partner with and represent the association on social media.

AAOO is a nationwide association dedicated to providing owner operators and small fleet owners with the latest benefits, discounts, and assistance needed to thrive in today's trucking industry.

By partnering with a trucker influencer, they hope to broaden their social media presence and create content that resonates with truckers nationwide. The goal is to create a relatable and approachable image that spreads AAOO's mission of helping drivers make and save more money.

The chosen influencer or spokesperson will help expand AAOO's reach across social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. They will highlight the numerous benefits and services AAOO offers to their audience and connect truckers with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

Interested influencers can apply by filling out our contact form here.

For more information about the search, or to learn more about AAOO, visit aaofoo.com.

Contact Information:

Kyle Mitchell

Marketing Manager

kmitchell@aaofoo.com

5028907677

Donnie Rand

Marketing Coordinator

drand@aaofoo.com

(502) 630-0200

SOURCE: American Association of Owner Operators

View the original press release on newswire.com.