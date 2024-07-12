Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Recognized on the Northern California Super Lawyers List for the 10th Consecutive Year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Hudnell Law Group is pleased to announce that its founder Lewis Hudnell has been selected to the 2024 Northern California Super Lawyers List - his 10th consecutive selection.

Lewis Hudnell is an intellectual property attorney specializing in patent litigation. He is committed to providing outstanding client service and to helping clients achieve favorable results in complex patent disputes. Hudnell has served as lead counsel on numerous patent lawsuits in federal court. He has successfully represented clients at trial and obtained numerous settlements and dismissals in his clients' favor. He has also successfully represented clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Hudnell earned a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. He is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell® in the area of patent litigation.

"Being selected to the Northern California Super Lawyers List for the 10th consecutive year is an incredible honor," says Lewis Hudnell. "This milestone is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional talent of the Hudnell Law Group team. Their relentless commitment to excellence continues to drive our success, and I am profoundly grateful for their invaluable contributions."

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the Northern California region are selected by Super Lawyers.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. The complete Northern California Super Lawyers list has been published in Super Lawyers Magazine.

For more information on Hudnell Law Group, go to hudnelllaw.com.

For more information on Super Lawyers, go to superlawyers.com.

