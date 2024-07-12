Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Announces Closing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), ("Volcon" or the "Company"), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the closing of its previously announced securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,287,671 shares of common stock and/or pre-funded warrants to acquire common stock in a registered direct offering. The purchase price of each share was $3.65. The purchase price for the pre-funded warrants was identical to the purchase price for the shares, less the exercise price of $0.00001.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company was approximately $12 million. The transaction closed on July 12, 2024.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering. ArentFox Schiff LLP acted as counsel to the Company for the offering. Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. acted as counsel to Aegis for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269644) relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on March 21, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed transaction may be obtained on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10105, by telephone at (212) 813-1010 or by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Proceeds from the offering will be used, in part, to repay approximately $2.94 million of principal on the notes issued on May 22, 2024. In addition, all previously issued Series A convertible preferred stock has been converted to common stock effective July 10, 2024, and as of such date, the Company had approximately 2.63 million shares of common stock outstanding. Upon completion of the offering, the Company will have no convertible debt or preferred stock outstanding, and less than $40,000 in debt outstanding.

About Volcon

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric power sports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits but also because of their near-silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, began shipping to customers in late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Volcon Grunt EVO, an evolution of the original Grunt with a belt drive, an improved suspension, and seat, began shipping to customers in October 2023. The Brat is Volcon's first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on-road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon debuted the Stag in July 2022 and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market and shipped its first production unit in February 2024. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

