Hohem Unveils Revolutionary iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal: A New Era of Smart Filming

Hohem introduces the iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal, designed to enhance filming experiences with advanced features and superior performance, providing unprecedented convenience and stability for content creators.

Hohem, a leader in innovative filming solutions, announces the release of the iSteady V3 Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. This state-of-the-art device is engineered to provide unmatched stabilization and ease of use for both amateur and professional content creators.









Magnetic AI Tracking, Effortless Shooting

The 2024 Upgraded Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal features a magnetic AI tracker that enables smooth, app-free face and body tracking for stable shooting. The AI vision sensor can be activated or deactivated with specific gestures, keeping the subject in frame. This phone gimbal is perfect for travel bloggers capturing every moment with fluid motion and hand gesture controls.

Ultra-Smooth 3-Axis Stabilization

Featuring the advanced iSteady 8.0 anti-shake system, the iSteady V3 gimbal offers incredibly smooth footage, ideal for athletes capturing dynamic activities. This phone stabilizer's extended roll arm ensures wide-angle, unobstructed shots with enhanced movement angles, keeping the motor out of the frame for a seamless recording experience.

Innovative Detachable Remote Controller

The first of its kind, this 3-axis stabilizer features a detachable remote controller that allows quick storage and magnetic handle attachment for real-time charging. Enjoy effortless remote shooting with fingertip control, eliminating the need for assistance while capturing your travel moments.

The gimbal stabilizer for smartphones comes equipped with an integrated extendable rod and tripod. The extendable rod can stretch up to 8 inches, allowing effortless capture of flawless selfies, unique low-angle shots of pets, or simulate aerial perspectives.

Magnetic Fill Light for Perfect Lighting

The iPhone gimbal with magnetic fill light offers cold, warm, and natural light options, ensuring bright and beautiful shots even in dark environments. The iSteady V3 gimbal features a new side wheel design for smooth brightness adjustment from 4% to 100%, enhancing shooting efficiency. Perfect for night street photographers and vloggers needing consistent lighting.

Portable and Foldable Design

Designed for portability, the compact and foldable Hohem iSteady V3 gimbal fits in a pocket. Ideal for travel enthusiasts needing a lightweight, easy-to-carry stabilizer for spontaneous shooting on the go. Enjoy extended shooting sessions with the 13-hour battery life. This Hohem iSteady V3 stabilizer is perfect for long travels and full-day events, ensuring no important moments are missed.

Hohem is at the forefront of filming technology innovation, dedicated to providing high-quality and user-friendly stabilizers. With a commitment to advancing filming solutions, Hohem continues to set new standards in the industry. For more information about the Hohem iSteady V3 AI Tracking Smartphone Gimbal, visit Hohem's Official Website or Amazon Store.

