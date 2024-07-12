Goldenmate Unveils Advanced 1000VA/800W UPS Battery Backup for Superior Power Protection

Goldenmate's new UPS Battery Backup System offers unmatched efficiency, reliability, and safety for modern electrical appliances.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2024 / Goldenmate, a leader in innovative energy solutions, announces the launch of its 1000VA/800W UPS Battery Backup System. This state-of-the-art UPS system sets a new standard in power protection, providing unparalleled performance and durability for a wide range of applications, from personal workstations to critical network devices.

Reliable UPS Functioning

The Goldenmate 1000VA/800W UPS Battery Backup features pure sine wave output, ensuring clean and stable power for sensitive electronics. Its high efficiency and reliability make it the perfect solution for common electrical problems such as power outages, voltage fluctuations, and surges. By continuously monitoring battery voltage, this UPS system offers robust protection for computers, workstations, network devices, and telecom equipment.

Ultra-Long Endurance with LiFePO4 Battery

Equipped with a lightweight and durable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Battery Pack, the Goldenmate UPS boasts an extraordinary lifespan with over 5000 cycles. This long-lasting and lightweight battery significantly reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 40% compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Intelligent Multi-Functional LCD

The integrated LCD screen provides real-time, detailed information on battery and power conditions, enhancing user control and convenience. The system automatically halts charging and discharging if preset thresholds are exceeded, greatly extending the UPS's lifespan.

Additionally, the built-in fan ensures efficient cooling, maintaining safe operating temperatures with minimal noise (less than 50 dB) and fast conversion times (under 20 ms).

Enhanced Safety

The Goldenmate UPS Battery Backup System includes four NEMA 5-15P outlets with surge protection, ensuring safe and reliable connections for all connected devices. The built-in Battery Management System (BMS) and PP45 terminals offer additional layers of safety, preventing overcharging, over-discharging, and other potential issues.

This system has passed multiple rigorous safety certifications, including UL1778, FCC, CE, and ROHS, highlighting its adherence to the highest standards of safety and reliability. Additionally, the batteries used in this system have obtained certifications such as UL1642, TUV CB, and REACH, further ensuring the product's quality and durability. With industry-leading components and extensive safety measures, the Goldenmate UPS is designed for users who demand the utmost reliability in their power protection solutions.

Goldenmate is at the forefront of energy storage innovation, dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions. With a focus on advancing green technology, Goldenmate continues to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency in the energy storage industry. For more information about the Goldenmate 1000VA/800W UPS Battery Backup System, visit Goldenmate's official website or Amazon store.

