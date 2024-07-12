The Chinese government is launching an investigation to determine whether the European Union is blocking Chinese solar investments. China's Ministry of Commerce said it has launched a trade and investment barrier investigation into the European Union's actions regarding Chinese enterprises under the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation and its implementing rules. The investigation follows a request from the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products and will focus on four main product categories: railway locomotives, photovoltaics, wind power, and security ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...