Biotricity and bioAffinity Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Biotricity, Inc. (Nasdaq:BTCY) and bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:BIAF) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Biotricity: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/btcy_access

bioAffinity Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/biaf_access

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity, will share insight into the company's innovative portfolio of cardiac monitoring solutions, which includes the FDA-cleared Bioflux® and Biocore devices, targeting a total addressable market of $35 billion. With its solutions utilized daily by cardiologists across 34 states and 500 centers, Biotricity has captured an 8% market share in cardiology, bolstered by high retention rates of approximately 99% and a recurring revenue base that boasts strong LTV-to-CAC ratios. Biotricity is on a clear path to profitability and expects to be EBITDA positive before the end of 2024.

Maria Zannes, President and CEO of bioAffinity Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. bioAffinity Technologies is an emerging player in early-stage cancer diagnosis. Its flagship product, CyPath® Lung, improves detection of early-stage lung cancer by analyzing the lung microenvironment. The noninvasive test has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy. Lung cancer often goes undetected until it reaches late-stage when treatment options are less effective. Early detection increases survival and reduces medical costs. With commercialization underway, including a pilot program in Texas and the US DoD's purchase of tests for ongoing research, the Company is well-poised for growth. The lung cancer screening market is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030. The Company's flow cytometry platform, enhanced by AI-driven automated data analysis, is being developed to aid in noninvasive diagnosis of COPD and asthma, which have a combined global market expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2027. The Company holds extensive U.S. and international patents. Insiders show strong support for the Company with ownership at 39% and increasing. With a highly experienced leadership team, bioAffinity Technologies is well-positioned to drive innovation in early-stage cancer diagnosis.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company's first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. Research and optimization of the Company's platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at Precision Pathology and The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip

View the original press release on accesswire.com