Oakio, a pioneer in eco-friendly and high-performance wood-plastic composite (WPC) products, will be participating in the Batimat Paris 2024 exhibition. The event will be held from September 30 to October 3 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, offering a premier platform for showcasing the latest advancements in the construction and building materials industry.

Batimat is a globally recognized event that brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the newest trends and technologies in construction. Oakio will be exhibiting at Booth H1-A066, where attendees can discover the full range of Oakio's innovative products.

"We are delighted to be part of Batimat 2024 and to present our comprehensive range of sustainable building solutions," said Juno Zhong, Marketing Director at Oakio. "Our products are designed to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible and high-performance materials in both residential and commercial projects."

The products showcased at the event include:

WPC Decking: Combining the beauty of natural wood with the strength and low maintenance of composite materials, WPC decking is ideal for creating beautiful and long-lasting outdoor spaces. WPC Cladding: Offering exceptional durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal, WPC cladding is perfect for enhancing the exterior of any building. WPC Fencing: Designed to provide privacy, security, and elegance, WPC fencing products come in a variety of styles to suit any landscape. WPC Railing: Perfect for balconies, staircases, and patios, WPC railing systems offer both safety and style. WPC Beam: Engineered for versatility and durability, WPC beam enhances both indoor and outdoor spaces with their attractive and sturdy design.

Visitors to Oakio's booth will have the opportunity to experience these products firsthand through interactive demonstrations and expert consultations. The Oakio team will be on hand to provide insights and answer questions about how these innovative solutions can enhance various construction projects.

"Batimat 2024 is a significant event for us to connect with industry professionals and showcase the versatility and sustainability of our product range," added Juno Zhong. "We invite all attendees to visit our booth and explore how Oakio can help them achieve their building goals."

For those interested in the latest in sustainable building materials and design, Oakio's booth at Batimat 2024 is a must-visit. For more information, please contact through Oakio official website: www.oakio.com

