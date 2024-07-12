Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - The Kidney Foundation of Canada is seeking input from people with lived experience of kidney disease to help inform the development of a national Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Framework. Patients and caregivers are encouraged to take 10 minutes to complete an anonymous survey to share their personal experiences.

"Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is not considered a priority public health issue in Canada," said Carrie Thibodeau, National Director of Programs & Public Policy. "Recognizing CKD as a chronic disease in its own right is necessary to drive innovative research and improve kidney care for the 4 million Canadians affected by kidney disease. A properly funded and nationally recognized system for comprehensive kidney care is essential."

To improve kidney care in Canada, The Kidney Foundation is working in collaboration with health professionals, patients, families, and many other partners to develop the framework. It will outline key priorities for the actions needed to transform kidney disease prevention, detection, and treatment in Canada.

The online survey is available in English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Punjabi, and Tagalog at kidney.ca. Canadians with lived experience are being asked to complete the survey by July 28.

"Our commitment is to ensure that every Canadian has access to quality kidney care," said Ms. Thibodeau.

These are the facts driving our commitment to advocate for change:

There is no cure for kidney disease

1 in 10 Canadians is affected, and those numbers are rapidly rising

Kidney disease disproportionately affects the most vulnerable people in our society

Most people don't know that they're at risk, because symptoms don't usually appear until the disease is advanced

Kidney disease is preventable and treatable, especially in its early stages

Those who progress to kidney failure face devastating physical, emotional, and financial hardships

CKD costs the Canadian economy billions of dollars annually

About The Kidney Foundation of Canada

The Kidney Foundation of Canada

