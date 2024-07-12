Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - July 12, 2024) - Over the past two days, St. Kitts and Nevis warmly welcomed esteemed citizens and industry leaders to the 2024 inaugural Investment Gateway Summit. The Summit, a first for St. Kitts and Nevis, for the region and for the world, is a platform for economic citizens, prospective investors and government to share ideas.





Setting the Stage for Connection and Excellence

The Summit, held at the prestigious St. Kitts Marriott Resort, commenced with an energetic morning as the Summit's Master of Ceremony, His Excellency Larry Vaughan, led the remarkable welcome - setting the stage for a series of engaging and relevant discussions and valuable networking opportunities.

The launch was a resounding success with attendees registered from across the globe under the invitation to 'Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate.' The event organisers commented that: "the event was oversubscribed which is a testament of the relevance and importance of such a gathering."

Fostering an Environment for Collaboration

The Summit is designed in a way that is intimate enough to forge impactful and lasting connections while being big and bold enough to encourage forward-thinking and trending conversations that are vital to both the St. Kitts and Nevis and global economies.

The Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Focuses on the Huge Impact of CBI on St. Kitts and Nevis' Success Story

The highlight of the morning was the Prime Minister's compelling and heartfelt keynote speech, giving sincere thanks to the economic citizens and industry leaders for their contributions to Citizenship by Investment (CBI). He noted how CBI has contributed, directly and indirectly to many facets of St Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Terrance Drew highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis' exceptional human development index and emphasised the importance of collaboration and integrity within the CBI Programme.

"This Summit theme connect, collaborate, celebrate, is more than just a gathering. It is a testament to our collective vision of forging a prosperous future through innovation, partnership and shared success. As I stand before you, I am filled with immense pride for our nation's rich heritage, dynamic culture, and the boundless opportunities that lie ahead."

The keynote address was preceded by a speech from the CEO of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), Mr. Michael Martin. Mr. Martin shared insight on the new Act passed in June that will turn the CIU into a statutory body. He also introduced the revised pricing announced earlier in the week.

"We continuously look for ways to innovate and strengthen our already watertight Programme because we take seriously our position as a spearhead of the Citizenship by Investment industry. The protection, adaptability and resilience of our Programme is paramount, and so we continue to evolve it."- Mr. Michael Martin.





The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew - Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis delivers the keynote address at the Investment Gateway Summit 2024

Leading a Culture of Ethical Practices

By adhering to ethical citizenship practices and introducing innovative and robust layers to its already strong CBI Programme, St. Kitts and Nevis sets a benchmark for responsible and sustainable investment, fostering a culture of compliance and ethical conduct within the CBI industry.

In addition to vibrant discussion and the active exchange of ideas, attendees of the Investment Gateway Summit were treated to a vibrant drumming session by the Royd Phipps Drummers showcasing the lively spirit of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 2024 inaugural Investment Gateway Summit in St. Kitts and Nevis delivered its promise of being a groundbreaking event, showcasing the country's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence.

The next few days are set to continue to explore the opportunities in St. Kitts and Nevis - a country that continues thriving. Delegates, who have commented on the energy and dynamism of the Summit, have been overwhelmed by the nation's warm welcome and beautiful country. Tonight, the Prime Minister will host his exclusive gala dinner for his economic citizens and tomorrow the delegates will hop over to Nevis for an excursion.





Click the image above to view and extract from the Prime Minister's keynote address

